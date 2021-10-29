Next Monday, November 1, is a national holiday, and if you want to do the shopping you are sure to wonder which supermarkets are going to be open and which are closed. Take note of the hours of Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl and other establishments.

We are entering the final stretch of the year, a time that brings together a good handful of holidays. It is time to celebrate Halloween and All Saints’ Day, and in a few weeks the Constitution Bridge and also Christmas.

We take advantage of these days to celebrate with family and friends, to make getaways or simply to rest. In addition, given the proximity of Christmas, many people take the opportunity to start buying gifts or ingredients for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners.

Regardless of what your plan is for these days off, You are surely wondering what the hours of Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl and other supermarkets are during the All Saints bridge. And it is that when the holiday falls on Monday the hours of the establishments tend to vary more, since some of them close on Sundays.

This Monday, November 1, All Saints’ Day is celebrated. It is a national holiday and, therefore, it is a holiday throughout Spain.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

During this bridge, Mercadona It will open in its usual hours on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Sunday it will remain closed and on Monday it will not open its doors either, so you should take advantage of Saturday if you want to buy at the Juan Roig chain.

Lidl’s schedule at All Saints Bridge will be as follows: It will open in its usual hours on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and also on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., depending on the store. Lidl will open on Monday in Madrid and some other locations, and if you need it, you can check the hours of your establishment here.

Carrefour It will maintain its usual hours on Saturday and Sunday, which vary depending on the supermarket. Monday is an authorized opening holiday, so some stores will open until 2:00 p.m. and others until 10:00 p.m. Here you can find the hours of your nearest store.

With To field The same thing happens: it will keep the usual hours on Saturday and Sunday, and it will also be open on Monday depending on the establishment. Check the hours of your nearest establishment here.

Mercadona is the leading supermarket in Spain, but what is the secret of its success? Pay attention to these curiosities that make it a different company.

Day It will also open its doors at the usual hours for weekends and holidays, except in specific exceptions. As the hours vary depending on the stores, check here the one of your closest establishment.

And if you want to make the purchase in Aldi During this bridge, you should know that the German chain will close on Sunday, October 31, as usual, but on Monday it will open its doors despite being a public holiday. Here are the hours of all their stores.