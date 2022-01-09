

Mutan’s daughter made it out of the flames unscathed and was not hospitalized.

Photo: Matthew Lloyd / .

A fire in a house without smoke detectors in Houston caused the death of a family grandmother, while three people were hospitalized.

Authorities reported that flames began to break out around 5 a.m. in a northeast Harris County neighborhood, indicating that the fire was contained in a room when firefighters arrived, Fox 26 Houston said.

When the fire started, a grandmother identified as Tammy Mutan, 53, was at home with her daughter, her two granddaughters and her son-in-law.

When the authorities arrived, they found Mutan dead inside the house, while his son-in-law and his two grandsons, ages 8 and 10, were unconscious outside the house. Mutan’s daughter escaped unharmed, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

@HCFMO responded to yesterday’s house fire at 2700 Trementina Drive. A 53-yr-old female was found deceased inside the residence and an adult male and two children, ages 8 and 10, outside the home unresponsive and suffering from smoke inhalation. The adult male and children (1/3) pic.twitter.com/IGne9Xt5RS – Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 8, 2022

After being found, they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, being in stable condition. Tammy Mutan’s son-in-law was treated for cuts to his body, when he tried to save his family.

Meanwhile, the Harris County Fire Marshal declared hours later than the house it had no working smoke detectors.

HCFMO investigators are on scene of a fatality fire. One adult female died. 2 children and one adult male transported for smoke inhalation. Fire is contained to one room. The origin and cause of the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7LZVwd1hYv – @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 7, 2022

Brittany Elder, Mutan’s daughter, spoke to Click2Houston and declared her shock at the death of her mother, revealing that she had spoken to them hours before the fire.

“I am numb and shocked. I really don’t have much to say, ”Elder noted. “I loved my mom. It’s crazy to me. It is very unfortunate; I just spoke to her a few hours ago“.

For her part, Lolita Wilson, Mutan’s goddaughter, highlighted at that time that the family had not received any news of the children, and remembered her godmother.

“Tammy was great. She was beautiful, that was my little sister. I came into the family as a goddaughter, ”she said.

The Houston Fire Department and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine what caused the deadly fire.

