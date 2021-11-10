It has been a long road to the exclusive premiere of House of Gucci but fans of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver can already delight in the first reactions of the film. The premiere took place in London on Tuesday and invited members of the press are already beginning to make initial remarks. Is this sophisticated adaptation of the life of Patrizia reggiani? Here at . we present starter opinions.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of gucci is a crime drama about the murder of Maurizio gucci in 1995, known to be the grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire. Maurizio He was shot while arriving at his office on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia reggiani, known as the “black widow of Italy”; both shaped a popular marriage in the great social circles of the time, ending abruptly when he abandoned Reggiani by a younger woman. The movie is actually an adaptation of the book by Sara gay forden, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed, published 2001.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Adam Driver What Patrizia and Maurizio, House of gucci features the talents of Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino. Although the film has garnered benevolent reactions from critics, the first implicated in the case, Reggiani, did not have good words for Gaga when he found out that he would play her. This is what he said last March: “I am bothered by the fact that Lady Gaga I’m playing in the new movie of Ridley scott without even having the courtesy or good sense to come and meet me. ” Patrizia concluded with the following: “It has nothing to do with money because I will not get a penny out of the movie. It’s about common sense and respect. ” Here are the first reactions to the film.

House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play the iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci and, sorry if this is a spoiler, but at one point Lady Gaga says ‘it’s time to take the trash out’.

#HouseofGucci is made to please the masses and critics will not endorse it. At the Academy Museum screening last week, SAG actors showed their support for the film’s highlights, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, who may enter the SAG or Oscars career but could have used the Golden Globes.

GUCCI! #HouseOfGucci definitely has a THE GODFATHER vibe, rich in family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing and is definitely more serious than cheesy. Lady Gaga is amazing, as is Jared Leto, and the story is WILD! The attention to detail is impeccable.

#HouseofGucci is overkill work with no discernible direction. Too many narrative approaches stacked on top of each other. Renowned actors in high-end porn can be a fun thing to do, but not enough to save the movie from its own chaos.

THE FATHER, THE SON AND House Of Gucci. !IS FANTASTIC!! Lady Gaga gives more than a performance: she opens a portal … It is fascinating! Talk about a ‘marriage story’. Lady Gaga and #AdamDriver are an EPIC duo! Jared Leto will win and should win the Oscar. I’ll see it 100X. Juicy GOOCHINESS!

#HouseOfGucci is quite an animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted ‘The Counselor’ to be but couldn’t. It will be divisive for many. Lady Gaga eats every bite of her role. Instantly the most quotable / memorable movie since ‘Borat’. The best of Jared Leto since he won the Oscar.

Is #HouseOfGucci a ‘good’ movie? In many ways it’s a disaster, but the camp wardrobe and accents (‘GOOTCH-eeee’) and Ridley Scott’s wacky melodrama still feel like balm to my scruffy sweatpants soul.

Yes, Lady Gaga is a revelation like Patrizia. She is a tour-de-force and a powerhouse. I loved #HouseOfGucci

I loved #HouseofGucci, mainly because Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are SO GOOD. About 30 minutes too long, but I still had a great time. And I can’t wait for the countless memes to start popping up.

House of Gucci is a bloated, jerky mess that feels like two different movies rolled into one. Each member of the cast acts as if they are in a different movie, except Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the task and serves as the most valuable actor in the movie.

