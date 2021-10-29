Ridley Scott just won over critics and audiences with The Last Duel – 86% starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer, but it won’t be long before you see him in action again with another story based on true events. House of Gucci is one of the most exciting releases of the season and a strong contender for the upcoming awards season. Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, the film is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and tells how Maurizio Gucci was killed by a hit man hired by Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife.

House of gucci will start from the murder of Maurizio (Adam Driver) and he will tell us everything that led to that tragic moment, which also became a worldwide event. In 1998 Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) was sentenced to 29 years in prison for orchestrating the murder and much has been written and researched about it since then. According to what was said in the trial at that time, Patrizia decided to commit the crime guided by jealousy, resentment and the ambition of wanting to keep full control of Gucci, to which he would not have access once Maurizio married another woman.

Patrizia was released for good behavior in 2016, after serving 18 years of her sentence and is now trying to lead a quiet life away from the media. In that sense, the film ends up attracting unwanted attention to the family. Patrizia herself commented in several interviews that she was very flattered that Lady Gaga She was going to play her in the film, although it bothered her that the singer and actress did not come to her in person to talk about the character. According to rumors, it was Ridley scott the one who asked Lady Gaga do not contact the criminal so that she does not feel as if the production supports or justifies her actions.

But the Gucci family does not endorse the film in any way. According to IndieWire, Patricia Gucci, the only child of Aldo Gucci, Guccio Gucci’s granddaughter and millionaire businesswoman, the project does nothing but benefit from a very tragic and perverse event:

We are really disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system … Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. But there is a line that cannot be crossed.

Although Ridley scott had the approval of the Gucci fashion house, the family is no longer part of that company and only the name remains. The production had access to the family’s designs, but there was no contact with any of those involved. House of gucci It will premiere on November 24 and hopes to become a strong candidate for the Oscars in 2022, with some already speculating that Gaga, Driver and Leto will be among the nominees in the main categories.

The new advance of House of gucci It shows us how Patrizia becomes part of the Gucci family and how the name becomes a weapon of power that she does not want to give up for the world. In the same way, we can see how the woman tries to convince her husband to gradually move away from his troublesome family to fulfill his own ambitions, almost like a business Lady Macbeth.

Check out the new trailer here:

Ridley scott is having a good time and House of gucci could help you close 2021 with a flourish, reminding the audience and the public that we are looking at one of the most important directors in Hollywood. For its part, Adam Driver is marking his career very well with these interesting roles and Lady Gaga will have a new opportunity to demonstrate her capabilities as a renowned actress.

