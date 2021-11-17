Lady Gaga surprised locals and strangers when a Star is Born – 92%, because beyond bringing her talent as a singer to the role, she also demonstrated a very decent job as a leading actress with Bradley Cooper. Although being in front of the cameras in this way was not entirely new for her, since she had already appeared in American Horror Story: Hotel – 58%, definitely with this remake her potential in the cinema became evident, if she wanted to continue that line. Now is about to premiere House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott; a story based on true events that initially promised to give Gaga a chance to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

However, when the first trailer was released, the public was not entirely convinced with his work, especially when he had to rub shoulders with names like Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino. What bothered and missed people the most was his Italian accent, which sounds rather Russian and feels extremely fake and out of tune. This problem became a mockery after Lady Gaga reveal that he spent nine months acting as the character on and off set; In other words, all that time she “perfected” her accent and her ways to give life to Patrizia Reggiani, who in real life was sentenced to prison after it was proven that she had her ex-husband, Paolo Gucci, murdered in the tape played by Driver.

It is not uncommon for actors to spend weeks, months, and sometimes even years, learning a language or talent for a role. Nor is it strange to know that many of them prefer the “method,” style in which the character lives with all its consequences. Daniel Day-Lewis is perhaps the biggest representative of method acting and that made it very difficult for him to drop the characters after filming was over. Lady Gaga He tried this, but it seems that he did not have the proper guidance to achieve it and if his accent seems unreal to the public, so do the experts.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Francesca De Martini, the film’s dialect coach, criticized the work of Lady Gaga:

I feel bad saying this, but his accent isn’t exactly an Italian accent. It sounds more Russian.

De Martini was hired to help Salma Hayek in her role as Giuseppina Auriemma in House of gucci, and the coach was very surprised that a production of this type did not have a specialist. In fact, it is known that it was Hayek who asked for help from the production because they did not offer him a coach from the beginning, and that is how De Martini ended up in the film, but without approaching the other actors.

The expert believes that they did not call a coach to be on set because Lady Gaga I had already worked with someone in Los Angeles and the rest of the cast did not see the help necessary:

I was surprised. House of Gucci was really a great production [para el país]. I don’t think I ever saw a movie this big here, maybe Mission Impossible and Bond, who had this very big team. So I was very surprised that they called me for this, and I was surprised that there was no dialect coach on set.

De Martini respects Hayek’s decision, who after a day of filming realized that his accent was not working and sent for help. In that sense, the coach considers that Lady Gaga It is not the only problem and he claims that when you see the trailer, the different accents are noticeable. For example, she says that Al Pacino sounds more like a mix of Italian with a New York accent, while Adam Driver seems to apply no accent at all. At the end of the day, the coach claims that Salma Hayek she did a good job imitating the southern Italian accent, and that left her ready to improvise if necessary.

The first reactions House of gucci They have been quite positive, with many highlighting the work of Driver and Leto. In the case of Lady Gaga the opinions have also been very good, and although many confirm that the accent is distracting, in the end his work on camera makes it quickly forget the matter. With this movie Ridley scott is shaping up to have two titles that could go far in next awards season, the other being The Last Duel – 86% where Driver also appears with Matt Damon and Jodie Comer. Officially, House of gucci premieres in a couple of weeks and audiences will form their own opinion about the film and the singer’s performance.

