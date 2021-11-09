If The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s latest film, had been enough for you, we have to tell you that you can still wait for another film from the acclaimed filmmaker with House of Gucci. The movie will arrive next week and is one of the most anticipated of the year. One of its stars, the Mexican Salma Hayek, assures us that we can expect a very sophisticated soap opera of this story based on real events.

Don’t miss: Eternals: On the brink of tears, Salma Hayek remembers the first time she wore Ajak’s suit

In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, the actress Salma Hayek explained that there is a lot of emotion behind House of gucci, his next film in which he was directed by Riddley scott. The film is the story of how Patrizia Reggiani planned the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the fashion brand. These were the words of the interpreter about the film:

At some point the heir to Casa Gucci, Maruizio Gucci marries Patrizia Gucci and she kills him. The story of that love and greed, intrigue and betrayal, how it collapses all that … I don’t want to spoil it, although it can say more than with the Marvel movies, it is absolutely mind-blowing. It’s like a truly elegant and sophisticated soap opera, and with a lot, a lot of class.

The film stars Lady Gaga as the lead and Adam Driver as her husband. Likewise, it features Jared Leto and Al Pacino as the other members of the wealthy Italian family. The first trailers have managed to capture the attention of the public, particularly, by the eccentric interpretation of the singer and actress, who seems to be perfect for the also very extravagant real-life figure she represents.

The decision to tell this story did not go down well with the family. For they have condemned Scott’s lack of interest in contacting them before recounting this tragic episode in his life. Likewise, they have criticized the inaccuracies that the book on which the film is based on the facts and have not ruled out the possibility of pursuing legal actions against the producers of the project. Reggiani was also upset by the adaptation.

We recommend: Eternals: Salma Hayek signed for more MCU movies

This will be the second leading film role for Gaga, who was nominated for two Oscars after starring in A Star Is Born – 100%, a film for which she won her first Best Original Song statuette. It is also the second time that Driver has collaborated with the acclaimed filmmaker and the internet has been impressed with yet another unrecognizable transformation of Leto for his role in this story.

As for Hayek, she plays Pina, Patrizia’s best friend and the psychic she went to. We have seen little of his character in the first two previews. House of Gucci will hit theaters on November 25 and, until then, you can see the Veracruz actress in Eternals – 58%, the most recent Marvel installment in which she plays a superhero in charge of protecting humanity from dangerous beasts. cosmic.

Continue reading: From the Roman Sands to the Red Sea: Ridley Scott’s Epic Cinema