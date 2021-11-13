Nobody has been surprised that the famous singer Lady Gaga has been signed to star in “House of Gucci”, as she is currently promoting the film in London.

And is that like a true fashionista, the 35-year-old star has always known how to become the center of attention and proof of this is the dress with which she appeared at the premiere of the film.

On the red carpet, Gaga, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Adam Drive paraded, but if someone caught the eyes of everyone present, it was the singer of New York origin.

The singer knows how to dazzle everyone. IG / ladygaga

True to her style, the “Bad Romance” interpreter dazzled with a shocking and sexy purple dress and some transparencies that revealed her spectacular figure.

But as expected, the perfect accessories for the outfit were the beautiful Maya stockings and XXL platform ankle boots, in this case signed by Pleaser.

It is worth mentioning that the cherry on the cake were Tiffany & Co jewels, from a gold and diamond choker to maxi flower-shaped earrings and numerous bracelets.

Her stunning dress left everyone with their mouths open. Photo: IG / ladygaga

And it is that for a few weeks, the singer is together with the rest of the cast in London lands doing the promotional of the film and it has been the American who has shown off her great looks.

The great looks of Lady Gaga in London

It is no secret to anyone that the “Mother Monster” has been characterized by having a great style and only wearing garments from the most exclusive fashion houses and proof of this are the garments with which she has been seen in the old continent.

It is worth mentioning that Lady Gaga is also one of those who knows how to travel with great style and beauty, and these are the outfits that she has placed in her luxurious travel suitcase with which she created three looks in less than two days.

Brown Dress

The first of them exploited the most sensual and elegant side of the star as Lady Gaga showed her most jovial version dressed in a brown dress with asymmetric design, straps and cut-outs by Et Ochs.

The actress brought out her sexiest and most sensual side. Photo: .

It should be noted that the beautiful garment carved out her spectacular figure with elegance and style, and what better way to complete the beautiful outfit than with D’Accori golden platforms, 15 centimeters, with a metallic finish and structure with Disco vibes.

Among the accessories, the interpreter and actress wore a gold Alighieri bracelet and earrings that, along with her side hairstyle with soft waves, were essential to enhance her glamor and personality.

Gucci cape

And as expected, Gucci garments could not be missing, because a few hours later, the singer was seen with a long cape with the classic monogram of the Italian brand, which covered a top and pants in the same brown tone and print .

The Gucci outfit could not be missing. Photo: .

This outfit belongs to the new autumn 2021 collection, which she completed with her classic Pleaser platforms, in a beige tone with a patent effect, with which she prevailed thanks to her 20-centimeter heel.

White coat

And what better way to close with a flourish than with a spectacular white coat with a luxurious ivory Birkin bag from Hermès, with crocodile texture, while wearing square black Komono lenses.

Her shoes were well-stylized gold-colored Jimmy Choo heels, which raised the retro chic touch that the famous woman captured with this third look.

The white coat was one of the most elegant. Photo: .

