It is no secret to anyone that today Gucci is one of the most exclusive fashion firms in the world, and celebrities are not afraid to show every garment they wear at gala events.

And is that the famous film starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, has unleashed a series of rumors, as the film has only applied “lemon on the wound” on the scars of the fashion empire.

Produced by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” chronicles the murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson and heir of the founder of the famous luxury brand, who died in 1995 at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani.

Reggiani (Lady Gaga) has great ambitions and throughout the film she knows very well how to play her cards as well as manipulate her husband on more than one occasion.

The film has caused a lot of noise among the heirs of the Gucci family. Photo: IG / ladygaga

Without a doubt, the performances of Gaga and Driver made this Filene immediately become one of the favorites in the next awards ceremony by the academy.

It should be noted that the current heirs of the Italian firm were not entirely happy, as they even threatened to sue the production for leaving them as “thugs”.

It is no secret to anyone that the Italian empire today is not in the hands of any member of the Gucci family, but everyone has wondered who is the current owner of the company?

The film is on its way to the 2022 Oscars. Photo: IG / ladygaga

Is Gucci in the hands of Salma Hayek?

One of the roles that critics liked the most was the one played by the Mexican actress Salma Hayek, as she gave life to the calculating witch that poisoned Patrizia’s mind, Pina Auriemma.

The actress stood out in style next to Lady Gaga. Photo: IG / salmahayek

However, what few imagine is that the Mexican actress is not in the production by mere chance, since her husband, François-Henri Pinault is the current owner of Gucci and many more fashion firms.

It should be noted that it was at the end of the 20th century when Gucci shareholders had to look for the French businessman for when he was already planning to leave the Pinault-Printemps-Redoute group, for which he bought 40% of the company.

Salma and the businessman got married in 2009. Photo: IG / salmahayek

François-Henri Pinault leading Gucci

In the mid-1990s, and after the death of Maurizio Gucci, his family decided to sell 47% of the company to Investcorp, and years later Gucci was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investcorp reported earnings of $ 1.9 billion; However, the control that the Arab consortium had over the house before the entry of other shareholders.

It should be noted that since the company went public on the most important stock market in the US, it registered an average price of $ 22 dollars per share and two years later Investcorp reported earnings of $ 1.9 billion dollars.

The company is now part of Salma Hayek’s husband. Photo: IG / gucci

And it is that after this drop in shares, the main beneficiaries were the corporate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) because just at the end of the 90s it already had more than a third of the shares.

Gucci shareholders began to worry about the arrival of the possible new owners, the director of the house Domenico Di Sole and Tom Ford immediately sought the support of businessman François Pinault in 1999.

The businessman has decided to make an empire in the world of fashion. Photo: IG / salmahayek

Pinault Empire

Right at the beginning of the year 2000, Pinault got control of Gucci and with the help of his eldest son François-Henri Pinault, they got involved in the purchase of other luxury brands.

Since then, the eldest stepson of the Mexican actress placed PPR (today Kering) as one of the most important corporations in fashion, thanks to the control it has of:

Gucci YSL Boucheron Bottega Veneta Balenciaga Alexander McQueen Brioni Girard-Perregaux JeanRichard Qeelin Pomellato Dodo Ulysse Nardin Lindberg

Each of its companies are part of the best firms in the world. Photo: IG / salmahayek

