H + M Communications “House of Gucci” opens in theaters in the United States on November 24, 2021.

With the boom of social media and the rise of fashion and style influencers, Gucci has expanded its following around the world and reaffirms its position as one of the most established fashion houses globally.

And it is that wherever we see we find the iconic GG logo on belts, bags, shoes, scarves … Anyway! But behind the GG Marmont matelassé bag and the Princetown leather slipper, there is more history to know, and to acknowledge.

“House of Gucci”, the new film from United Artists Releasing, brings some of this history to theaters on November 24, to fascinate fans of the fashion house and lovers of good drama.

Gucci’s history and legacy

The idea for Gucci began in March 1881 when its founder, Guccio Gucci, fell in love with the glamorous briefcases worn by travelers to the Savoy Hotel in London. In 1921, he would settle in Florence and set up his own workshop. In the beginning, Gucci manufactured saddles and accessories for riding, hence the iconic mouthpiece that is often used in Gucci leather garments.

Since then, Gucci has had a long history of evolution. Before its revival in 1990 under the management of Tom Ford, the house had a difficult period in the 1980s. At the time, Guccio Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio Gucci, took over the family company with little success. This part of the story is a turning point for Gucci, and is the key point on which the film starring Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) is based.

The iconic pieces

In the film you can see some of the most representative pieces of the fashion house. Among them, the crisscross logo representing Guccio Gucci’s initials, the monogram with the same initials, leather pieces and belts. Lady Gaga can be seen in the ribbon in a representative outfit from head to toe, the design of the dress is also part of the Gucci archive at the Palazzo Settimanni in Florence.

Talent and the clash of social classes

The cast of House of Gucci is full of stars, what better than going to the theater and seeing this group of artists represent historical figures from the world of fashion and delight in a classic story of union between different social classes. Maurizio (Adam Driver) comes from the affluent Gucci family, while Patrizia (Lady Gaga) grew up in poverty until she was 12, until her mother married businessman Ferdinando Reggiani. The cast also includes Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, directed by the prominent Ridley Scott. Ridley and his wife, Costa Rican Giannina Facio, are producing the film alongside Kevin J. Walsh and Mark Huffam.

Intrigue and mystery

Although House of Gucci tells the story of the union between two people from different social classes, the ending is far from being the fairy tale we are used to. This is a film full of intrigue and mystery, amid the luxury, extravagance and glamor that the Gucci fashion house represents.

