By the time House of the Dragon hits HBO and HBO Max, it will be three years since Game of Thrones’ divisive finale – 59%. The series that elevated television to a cinema-level spectacle will continue with more stories from its fantastic world. The first one will be a prequel based on the ancestry of House Targaryen and the author of the novels that started it all, George RR Martin, promises that it will not be a disappointment.

Through a blog post, the writer George RR Martin talked about House of the Dragon. The reason was that the series took the first place in the IMDb list as the most anticipated show of 2022. Before this news, the author of the Song of Ice and Fire saga revealed that he has already seen a rough cut of the first episode of the prequel and that is everything I expected and more. He says fans do well to be excited:

I must confess that I was surprised to read that the most anticipated show, according to IMDb, is House of the Dragon. That’s a great list to lead. Tolkien’s new series on Amazon, Neil Gaiman’s Sandman, Marvel shows, Star Wars shows? I’m looking forward to House of the Dragon, in case you’re wondering. Okay, I can’t be objective. And I know many of you will see it. Also, don’t tell anyone, but I’ve seen a cut from the first episode. I loved it. It’s dark, powerful, and visceral, just how I like my epic fantasy.

As the good old Martin mentions, it is not at all easy to top that list of shows when television has become as important an event as the launch of the films of the best established franchises. Given that Game of Thrones – 59% was the most-watched and pirated show for a decade, it’s no surprise that its prequel has a large chunk of fans waiting to see what comes of it and if it can regain the rage for that universe.

House of the DragonAs you probably know, it is set several centuries before the original series. It will follow the story of a dispute between the royal House Targaryen over the line of succession to the throne. It will be based on some of the events that Martin narrates in the book Fire and Blood, in which he explains the history of that family since the conquest of Westeros at the hands of King Aegon and his two sisters (with the help of his three dragons).

The new show is just one of several spin-offs that have been ordered from the original series. So far, it is known that one about Dunk and Egg is also in development. Nevertheless, House of the Dragon It must have surprised HBO executives from the beginning, because it received a direct order to series. Their confidence and the author’s confidence could indicate that they indeed have something very special on the way.

There is still no release date for House of the Dragon, but it is possible to think that we will see it on HBO Max before the summer or just with the beginning of that season of the year as its predecessor did. It is one of the stellar titles of the platform for 2022, but as Martin mentions it will be just one of several shows that they plan to have us in front of the screen during the next twelve months.

