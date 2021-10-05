Game of Thrones fans – 59% have been waiting a long time for House of the Dragon, the prequel set in 200 years of history starring Daenerys and Jon. After months in silence, HBO releases this morning the first official teaser trailer of the series, raising the spirits of social networks and raising expectations for the future. House of the Dragon has a huge challenge ahead, but at least the first trailer promises us a fantasy adventure at the height of the initial seasons of its predecessor.

game of Thrones ended with an eighth season that no one wants to remember. The main characters were totally wasted by the showrunners, who were apparently in a rush to wrap up the project and march into another seemingly more fertile industrial land. After six episodes, most of them failed, fans of the series could not believe the conclusion that the exuberant story that began in 2011 had had. Game of Thrones has been a bit forgotten, HBO does not want to miss the opportunity to continue exploiting the world of George RR Martin, that is why House of the Dragon already underway. You can watch the first trailer below.

The advance explains that the events occurred two centuries before game of Thrones, when the mighty Targaryen family held power in Westeros. This series will tell us the Dance of Dragons, a popular story in which some members of the family fight for the Iron Throne, unleashing a civil war; the obsession with the popular uncomfortable chair is something that stayed in the family’s veins for generations, reaching Daenerys long afterward.

It is interesting to note the changes that have been made to the Iron Throne compared to the original series. House of the Dragon It shows us a chair much more in line with what is described in the books, made up of innumerable swords that go from here to there; remember that (fortunately) this series does not have as showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, so several things will be different (and better developed, we hope). The truth is House of the Dragon radiates that power of fire and blood that characterized the Targaryens in their glory years, offering an opportunity for HBO to do things much better, even though we already know the end of the platinum-haired regents.

Although relatively little has passed since the release of the teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, the video on YouTube is being received positively. Many people had no idea about this project, others were looking forward to it with emotions, and both factions have been delighted with the amazing images. Without a doubt, another great epic fantasy adventure awaits us in which the weaker or less clever has everything to lose, and the Dance of Dragons has some unfortunate falls linked to betrayal and dragon fire.

According to HBO, House of the Dragon opens sometime late in 2022; At the moment there is no specific date but we hope that the study does not take too long with it. The rumors about more series located in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire are not few, however, HBO takes each one with tweezers to define which ones have potential and which ones go to the archive. House of the Dragon managed to pass the fire barrier and now it will show the world what it is made of. We expect a conclusion to match.

