More than four years ago it was first announced that Amazon had acquired the rights to make a television series of The Lord of the rings, and we’ve had some exciting news about the project since then, like the fact that it will hit Amazon Prime Video in September. But in 2022 there will be several series that capture the attention of the public, such as the Game of Thrones prequel – 59%, House of the Dragon, which will reach HBO.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) site, in the top 10 of the most anticipated series of the next year, we have House of the dragon in the first place, and in the second we have The Lord of the rings, from Amazon, which is surprising given the divisive ending of game of Thrones. House of the Dragon will tell us the story of the Targaryen family, the ancestors of Daenerys, and according to the statements of the author of the original novels, George RR Martin, we will see many more dragons than in game of Thrones.

In addition to House of the Dragon Y The Lord of the rings, the list includes Pam & Tommy, from Hulu, which is about the drummer scandal Tommy lee and actress Pamela Anderson, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the lead roles; then we have The Sandman, adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comics by Netflix; The last of us, from HBO, adaptation of the hit video game of the same name; Obi-Wan Kenobi, from Disney Plus, a spin-off of the famous Jedi Master played by Ewan McGregor.

Of the last four spots on the list, three are occupied by Disney Plus series, thanks to new Marvel superheroes like She-hulk, Ms. Marvel Y Moon knight, but HBO Max has a series of DC Comics superheroes, Peacemaker, spin-off of The Suicide Squad – 91%. You can see the full list below:

If we are to believe what the list says, the fantasy genre, or more specifically, epic fantasy, continues to enjoy great popularity, and it is not surprising. game of Thrones was the most successful series of the last ten years, and The Lord of the rings is one of the most beloved literary and film sagas of all time.

The series of The Lord of the rings It is already the most expensive in all of history, and will address the Second Age of the Sun, a period that takes place millennia before the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, and of which relatively little is known. JRR Tolkien’s literary saga has millions of fans around the world and since its publication it was a gigantic bestseller. However, the trilogy of films by Peter Jackson served to introduce a new generation to the fantasy universe created by Tolkien, and incidentally gave us one of the best film sagas in history. The trilogy received a total of 17 Oscars, 11 were only for The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94%, a film that won in the most important categories, Best Film and Best Director. In addition, it won more than 400 awards, making it the most awarded film series of all time.

The bar is very high for Amazon Studios, as this universe has so many fans around the world who will be demanding and will ask that the essence of Tolkien’s work be respected. Currently there is only one published image, and it shows an elf with his back turned in a city in Valinor, the land of the gods, a scene that belongs to the First Age of the Sun, and that anticipates that we will have a prologue or that some episodes us they will tell the early history of Middle Earth.

