On the rise and constant, this is the behavior of house prices one year after the end of the worst restrictions due to the pandemic and at a time of full splendor in the buying and selling market. On average rose 4.2% in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2020, a rate nine tenths higher than that of the previous quarter and the highest of that period since 2019.

The Housing Price Index (IPV) published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) show a growth trend that has already accumulated 30 quarters of year-on-year increases and that in recent months has recovered the vigor before the coronavirus. The restrictions and uncertainty during the worst months of the pandemic smoothed the rises to 0.9% in the first quarter of 2021, the lowest rate in seven years.

By type of dwelling, the annual rate of the new home falls almost two points, to 4.1%, while the variation in the second hand it reached 4.3%, almost a point and a half above that registered the previous quarter.

At the quarterly level, the variation of the general HPI between July and September is 2.1%, while the prices of new housing rise by 2.8% compared to 1.9% of second-rate housing. hand.

Regions

By Autonomous Communities, all the autonomous regions presented positive interannual rates and higher than those of the previous quarter, except for the Basque Country, which cut it by 1.2 points, to 1.4%.

The largest increases in the annual rate were recorded in La Rioja, Andalusia and Galicia, with increases of 2.8, 2.4 and 2.3 points, respectively.

The most marked year-on-year growth in the price of free housing in the third quarter corresponded to Canary Islands (+ 7%), Cantabria (+ 6.9%) and Balearics (+ 6.8%). Where the prices of free housing have risen the least in the last year is in Pas Vasco (+ 1.4%), Madrid (+ 2.8%) and Extremadura (+ 2.9%).

Also in quarter-on-quarter terms, prices rose throughout the territory, although the greatest increases were located in the Balearic Islands (+ 4.3%), Ceuta (+ 3.7%), Andalusia (+ 3.4%) and Murcia ( + 2.7%), and the lowest in Extremadura (+ 0.2%), Asturias (+ 0.8%), Pas Vasco (+ 0.9%) and Castilla-La Mancha (+ 1%).

