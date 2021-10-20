The team of Houston Astros, won last night against the Boston Red Sox, nine runs for two in the fight for the American League pennant with a dream ninth inning for any baseball team.

Yesterday the fourth game of the American League Championship Series was played in this Major League Baseball postseason between the Astros and the Red Sox at Fenway Park, where the sidereal beat the locals 9 runs for two .

It was Fenway Park in Boston, which once again witnessed a game of tablazos, as have been the meetings between these two ninths, the Astros bite ahead in the first episode with a home run by Alex Bregman, but the response from the red-legged was present with a two-run homer by Xander Bogaerts.

The Astros scored 7 runs in the 9th inning. That’s tied for the most 9th-inning runs in a game in postseason history. It’s just the 5th time it’s happened and the 1st time since the Marlins in the 1997 World Series. pic.twitter.com/ghVGG9nEvz – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2021

The eighth inning came with the tie for the siderales through a home run by José Altuve, which made him the fastest player to reach 21 home runs in the postseason, but this is not the true record.

The good news comes in the ninth inning, when the Astros turn the score around with a seven-run bouquet, tying the most runs scored in a ninth inning in a playoff game, this being only the fifth time that has happened and the first since the 1997 World Series for the Marlins.

The Astros ‘7 runs with 2 outs in the 9th inning were tied for the 2nd-most runs with 2 out in a postseason inning, behind only the Dodgers’ 10 2-out runs in the 1st of 2020 NLCS Game 3 No team had ever scored more than 4 runs with 2 outs in the 9th or later in a PS inning – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 20, 2021

These seven runs, led by Dusty Baker, came after two outs, tying for the second-most in a postseason and trailing the Dodgers who made 10 runs with two players out in the first inning of Game 3 of the Series. National League Championship last season.

No team had scored more than four runs with two outs in a ninth inning or later in a postseason inning in the majors.

The @astros have scored 36 2-out runs in their first 8 games this postseason. That’s the most in that span in #postseason history. pic.twitter.com/hBJaLeybuJ – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 20, 2021

The Hosuton Astros have scored 36 runs with two outs in their first eight postseason games, the most in postseason history for a team in that many games.