There is already punishment for Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, Houston Rockets has sanctioned both players with a sanction game, which they must play this morning in Philadelphia against the Sixers (01:00 hours). This will cost Wood a loss of $ 94,253 (1/145 of his 13.7 million salary) and Porter, $ 12,294 (1.8 million), according to Bobby Marks.

The two had different run-ins with the Rockets coaching staff during the game against the Denver Nuggets:

Christian wood

It was not a starter, What shocked people was being one of the main assets of the squad, even if it sounds like a transfer. That moment is getting closer and closer seeing how his stage in the team evolves. He played eight minutes in the first half and, pissed off by the deal, decided not to go out and play in the second when they asked him to.. Silas commented at a press conference that it was a coach’s decision, albeit out of courtesy. They wanted to punish him at first for having skipped one of the mandatory controls to test the appearance of coronavirus in the players’ bodies, that’s why he was a substitute, but the pivot did not accept him willingly and preferred to punish the coaches and teammates in his own way: not playing anymore.

At 26 years old, and after breaking up to play for the Pistons, he now has a contract for this and another season, in which he will earn 14.3 million dollars, and he was seen as one of the feasible transfer options with Eric Gordon or Daniel Theis, endorsed position after this skid.

Kevin Porter

He had already had a bitter controversy in Cleveland with the sports director and here, despite being rescued for the cause, he also takes the same path. The brawl occurred with John Lucas, Rockets assistant coach, in the locker room when halftime came. They were trailing by 22 and had conceded 77 points in the first half, so the coach jumped to Silas and He vehemently asked for more harshness when it came to playing, and headed straight for Porter and the player did not take it well at all. After the screams he threw an object at him and the two had to be separated before the fight took an even more troublesome turn. Porter faced the garage, got his car and drove home as his teammates played the second half of the match.

Lucas, 68, has been especially tough on the youngsters at this stage in the Rockets to try to improve their shortcomings, a situation that has exploded when he encounters another tough guy.