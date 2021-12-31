HELPMYCASH

Most banks make mortgage loans to finance up to 80% of the value of the home. In order to obtain a greater financing, it is usually requested that another person guarantee the operation.

The one who guarantees a mortgage is liable for the debt if the owner of the loan does not fulfill his obligations.

With a mortgage loan, you can normally finance a maximum of 80% of what a home costs. For banks, breaking that limit increases the risk of defaults, so they rarely do so. The problem is that many people, especially young people, do not have enough money saved to pay that remaining 20% ​​plus the taxes and other expenses associated with the purchase.

In these cases, there is a way to get a mortgage that finances more than 80% of the purchase: have another person endorse the operation (parents for example). But before resorting to this solution, the analysts of the banking comparator HelpMyCash.com advise to know how a guarantee works, what its risks are and how they can be limited.

The guarantee, an additional guarantee

The one who guarantees a mortgage (the guarantor) Responsible for the debt if the loan holder does not meet his obligations. This gives more security to the bank, than having an additional way to recover the borrowed money in case of defaults. And for this reason, providing an endorsement increases the chances of getting a mortgage loan that finances more than the usual 80%.

But what does it mean to answer a debt? If the mortgage holder does not pay the installments, their assets and those of the guarantor can be seized to settle the outstanding debt. What banks do in these cases is to foreclose, first, the home of the mortgaged. If your auction is not enough to pay off the outstanding debt, they seize the present and future assets of the owner and the guarantor until it is settled: the properties, the money deposited in bank accounts, a part of the salary …

The guarantor, Thus, you risk losing your assets if the mortgaged does not pay. If a person needs to finance more than 80% of the purchase of a home and is considering providing an endorsement for the operation to be approved, HelpMyCash will advise them make numbers to make sure you can pay the fees No problem.

It is not the same as guaranteeing a house

It is also common for the applicant’s parents to “guarantee” the mortgage with their home so that the applicant can obtain financing of more than 80%. Those who contribute a property as additional security for a loan are not really guarantors, but non-debtor mortgagers.

The operation is somewhat different than that of a guarantee. In this case, what is done is guarantee the percentage that exceeds 80% with someone else’s property. If the mortgage installments are not paid, the bank can only seize the property of the non-debtor mortgagee (not his other assets) to recover that money, in addition to the owner’s home and his present and future assets to settle the rest of Debt.

It is advisable to limit the guarantee

In both cases, HelpMyCash analysts recommend agree with the bank to limit the endorsement. That is, for that disappears automatically when the client has returned the amount that exceeds 80% the value of your home. For example, if a 100,000 euro mortgage were contracted to buy a 100,000 euro home, the guarantee would be eliminated after returning 20,000 euros (and paying the corresponding interest).

Some banks, in fact, already include this limitation by default. With the Banco Santander Youth Mortgage, which finances up to 95% of the purchase if the parents guarantee the owner, the guarantee expires when five years pass from the signing of the deed. And with the VIVE Joven Mortgage from Mortgages.com, which finances up to 100% of the purchase if the parents guarantee their home, that property is released when the pending capital represents 80% of the value of the property purchased.

