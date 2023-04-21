how an employee scammed the company out of 17 million dollars

Dhirendra Prasad worked at Manzana since 2008. Served as a buyer for its global services supply chain, and was described as a loyal employee. But suspicions began to hang over him when some numbers did not add up.

Prasad defrauded Apple out of $17 million, accepting bribes, inflating invoices, stealing parts and making the company pay for items and services it never received, or that were its own.

Now he faces 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March 14, with US District Judge Beth Freeman presiding.

Assistant United States Attorneys for district of california, Michael Pitman and Karen Beausey brought the case against Prasad, based on the analysis of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

This is how Dhirendra Prasad scammed Apple

Prasad’s scam scheme began in 2011, culminating in 2018. To make it work, he had as cronies Robert Gary Hansen (Quality Electronics Distributors) and Don Baker (CTrends), whose companies supplied items to Apple. “They provided”, of course.

Prasad requested components from these people, but without receiving them: Apple paid the fraudulent invoices and all the members divided the profits.

Beth Freeman The judge in charge of Apple’s case against Dhirendra Prasad

On another occasion, Prasad would take components from Apple, send them to Hansen’s company, Hansen would put them in their own boxes, and then the apple company would buy them.

But in addition to fraud against Apple, it also channeled illegal payments, issued false invoices and favored unjustified tax deductions.

What happened to the defendant?

Dhirendra Prasad bought about $5 million worth of assets all of which ended up being seized by the US, as part of the plea deal.

Both Hansen and Baker were charged individually.

However, what happened to Prasad?

Although there is no news on Judge Freeman’s ruling, it is most likely that he will face the sentence soon. She is 52 years old: she would leave prison at 72, if she complies with the provisions.