There are few liquids more versatile than vinegar. And precisely for that reason, it is not easy to differentiate its variants.

The same way you dress the salad that makes you happy with a steak, or … you clean the windows and disinfect the kitchen.

We have all used the classic wine or apple cider vinegar, orange or light brown, used with salads or legumes.

But there are other more modern variants, such as balsamic vinegar, or difficult to distinguish. How is white vinegar different from white wine vinegar? Let’s try to find out.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

It is important to know the differences because only some are used for meat, and even white vinegar is used mainly for cleaning.

The Greatist website clarifies the issue a bit for us, so that we understand it once and for all.

The balsamic vinegar it is a grape-based vinegar. Although it has a dark brown color, it is actually made with the must of a white grape. The must is extracted from the pressed grape.

The most used is the Italian grape called Trebbiano, which is grown mainly in the Modena region. That is why in some labels you will see that it is also called balsamic vinegar.

You will also have noticed that is thicker than conventional vinegar, which is almost transparent. This is because more than a vinegar, it is a balm …

To obtain balsamic vinegar, the must is boiled until obtaining a thick syrup, and it is placed in wooden barrels for aging.

Each year, the syrup is transferred to successively smaller barrels as the moisture evaporates, further concentrating the flavor.

The most prestigious balsamic vinegars are aged like wine, a minimum of 12 years. But some grow old to 100 years. That is the reason why balsamic vinegars of such different prices exist.

Of course, the 2 euro balsamic vinegars sold in supermarkets do not age that long. And they are not pure either, since they are usually mixed with wine vinegar.

The balsamic vinegar it has such an elaborate flavor that there are people who drink it alone, like wine. But normaly it is used with meats, fruits, and also salads.

A confusion that needs to be resolved quickly is the difference between white vinegar and white wine vinegar.

Many people confuse them, but they are completely different.

The White wine vinegar, as the name implies, is vinegar made with white grape, from your wine. It is a clear vinegar that is used in salads and in kitchen.

Instead, white vinegar is made with acetic acid, derived from grain or cereal alcohol. Simply diluting acetic acid with distilled water gives an acid vinegar with a very high level of acidity that ranges between 4% and 7%.

This vinegar can be used in food, but it is very acidic, so a few drops are enough to add flavor.

It is precisely this acidity that makes it effective as a disinfectant. That is why it is used a lot as cleaning product to clean windows, floors, remove rust, mold, and many other functions.

As we can see, white wine vinegar and white vinegar are completely different. Do not confuse them!