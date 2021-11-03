11/03/2021 at 09:03 CET

For the first time, the conservation entity WWF has produced a report on the involvement of central banks in conserving the climate and the environment. This Report on Sustainable Financial Regulation (SUSREG) assesses the actions taken and the progress made by central banks, banking regulators and supervisors to incorporate environmental and social considerations into their mandates and activities. The bottom line is that national banking authorities have started to take climate change into account in their daily activities, but are still far from paying significant attention to the environment as a whole.

The document analyzes 38 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, including most of the members and observers of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. Together, they represent more than 90% of world GDP, 80% of total greenhouse gas emissions and 11 of the 17 countries richest in biodiversity.

The results of our evaluation indicate that, While central banks and banking supervisors are developing their strategy and beginning to take concrete steps to address climate risks, environmental and social risks are significantly less covered.

“The progress made by central banks, banking regulators and supervisors is encouraging. We need to accelerate those efforts to address the environmental and social challenges we face if the commitments of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals are to be met, & rdquor; said Margaret Kuhlow, WWF Finance Leader.

“The loss of nature is as significant a threat as climate change, and the two are interrelated. We cannot solve one without addressing the other, “he added.

According to the report, regulatory measures and supervisory expectations are beginning to be implemented globally. Specific, 35% of the central banks and supervisors evaluated require banks to develop and / or strengthen their climate, environmental and / or social risk management practices.

Some of the leading examples include the European Central Bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which issues new climate and environmental risk management guidelines, as well as the Central Bank of Brazil, which strengthens its existing regulation for risk management and covers a broader spectrum of environmental and social risks.

Lack of evidence of regulatory actions

There is also a notable acceleration in the preparation of studies to better understand and quantify the exposure of banks to risks associated with climate change and biodiversity loss, as well as in the development of taxonomies to define “sustainable” activities.

Nevertheless, the lack of evidence of specific regulatory actions in implementation or supervision tools to ensure compliance with the rules and expectations persists to safeguard the financial system from climate risks and other broader ones, such as environmental and social risks.

From the perspective of central banks, environmental and social considerations are not yet fully integrated into key monetary policy measures, such as asset purchases, guarantee frameworks, or refinancing programs.

Only 22% of the main central banks have some of these measures and none of them fully meet the indicators related to the SUSREG framework. Although further progress is seen in foreign exchange reserves and overall portfolio management, better use of these key measures would ensure that central banks include environmental and social risks and do not delay the transition to a more sustainable economy.

The case of the Bank of Spain

In the case of the Bank of Spain, we highlight as good practice the document of expectations on the risks derived from climate change and environmental deterioration aimed at banks under its direct supervision published in October 2020, and the Spanish Law on Climate Change and Transition Energy (Law 7/2021), currently the only text of the analyzed countries that formally orders banks to establish and publish specific decarbonization targets aligned with the Paris Agreement for their loan and investment portfolios, with a deadline set in 2023.

Nevertheless, Like the rest of the central banks, it must specify specific actions and use all the supervisory tools that are within their reach to assess banks’ exposure to environmental and social risks, taking into account the physical risks of climate change and also risks related to nature, such as the loss of biodiversity.

Facing the challenges derived from climate change and the loss of biodiversity implies a profound transformation of the financial system, which considers environmental and social risks in a systemic way, while promoting an orderly and fair transition towards a low-income economy. carbon, resilient and sustainable, note the report’s authors.

According to Lennys Rivera, technician of the Climate and Energy Program of WWF Spain: “From WWF we urge central banks and supervisors to adopt a firm public stance on the need to respond to environmental and social challenges. This would support more ambitious actions by governments and send the right signals to financial institutions & rdquor ;.

“In this decade that is critical for action, ambitious intervention and international coordination will be the key to success,” adds Rivera.

Full report (in English): https://wwfes.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/wwf_susreg_ar_2021_digital.pdf?58980/Pedimos-accion-a-los-bancos-centrales-y-supervisores-financieros-para-abordar-los -climate-risks-and-nature

It may interest you: Insurance prices skyrocket due to climate change