How are industry and governments working to reduce their methane?

The President of the United States himself, Joe Biden, referred to them. At least two global summits touched on its theme. And although it may seem eccentric, the war against cow farts is on the world agenda.

The expulsion of methane in each cow fart, also in burps, has an important influence on climate change. According to United Nations data cited by Reuters, they make up 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Thus, the governments of the world show their concern with this vaccine issue, to call it in some way.

methane is a gas that arises from the decomposition of organic matter. Colourless, flammable and non-toxic, it can be found in oil gas, peat gas, coal mine firedamp and, of course, cow farts and belches.

Its potency is 80 times that of carbon dioxide, trapping heat in the atmosphere in the first 20 years after its release.

Biden expressed, although without referring directly to cow farts, at COP26: “Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases that exist.” From there, the Americans, along with 100 other countries, signed the Global Methane Commitment.

Your goal is reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

Industry and government measures to reduce methane in cow farts

But what is the livestock industry doing, hand in hand with governments, to reduce methane in cow farts and burps?

The first step is the attempt to put limits on the farms of at least 27 countries. In other words, reduce the number of cattle.

According to Reuters, in New Zealand, where agriculture generates more than half of the country’s noxious gases, the government sought to tax farmers on the number of animals they raise, fertilizers and energy efficiency.

There are other measures. Rumin8, a company supported by Bill Gates, is developing a seaweed-based feed for cows to eat.

A 2021 study indicates that giving cows small amounts of seaweed for several months reduced their methane emissions by more than 80%.

To do this, Rumin8 works with a feed additive made from asparagopsis, a bioactive ingredient present in red algae.

One more measure is the consumption of food that is not the product of cows, such as meat or synthetic milk. Pushing this seems much more difficult, but raising awareness among the population about the seriousness of methane can help somewhat.