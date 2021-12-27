12/27/2021 at 23:33 CET

EP

For many, with the Christmas now is the time to re-equip the technology section of the home, if it has not been done previously on dates such as Black Friday or Cybermonday, with interesting proposals in the section of the second-hand equipment and reconditioned devices.

These terms may not sound familiar to many in the face of discounts offered by brands. However, the options offered by these teams may be interesting for those who wish to save some money outside the sales. There are many establishments and brands in which they are offered Refurbished tablets, phones or laptops, which users sometimes mistakenly take for second-hand products.

A new product is one that has never left its packaging original since it left the factory and was offered for sale by a dealer or dealer. It is the user who is responsible for unsealing it and giving it use. In the event that you are not satisfied with its appearance or how it works, you can return it within the corresponding period (which is usually 30 days).

Refurbished or second hand?

If these devices are returned and the store decides to put them up for sale again, they would either be refurbished or second-hand.

The main difference between one and the other is that to sell it as refurbished, it must go through a testing process in order to determine that its operation is correct and is in the ideal conditions. For this, technicians and professionals specialized in technology are responsible for setting up the device, such as a mobile phone.

Generally, they belong to this family of reconditioned exhibition smartphones or commercial samples, that have been used solely to verify their operation.

As its name suggests, the device goes through a reconditioning process that aims to looks like it has never been used. Therefore, if necessary, we proceed to change the screen in case it is damaged or the case. Both the product and its accessories (headphones, USB cables, chargers …) are thoroughly cleaned to give a feeling of being new, files are deleted and it returns to its original settings as long as apps have been downloaded.

This review also takes into account the battery status. If necessary, it is also changed. This is one of the reasons why there are some reconditioned products and others that can only be purchased second-hand.

Because technology is constantly evolving, it is sometimes very difficult to recondition an older mobile phone Due to the lack of components, so they are usually sold second-hand. That is, without going through that reconditioning process.

Once tuned, with the repair of damaged parts or replacement of some parts, undergo further testing to determine if they are working properly.

In addition to its near-new appearance and detailed review, many users choose to purchase a refurbished product rather than a second-hand one because the former include a guarantee. In this way, if users find any anomaly during its use, they can claim it from the technical service and the seller has the obligation to repair it free of charge as long as it is within the term.In this way, users of reconditioned devices have the ability to save on a new factory terminal, but are not at risk of being out of warranty if it fails.

Regarding the second hand devices, in accordance with the aforementioned, also They are teams that have been previously used until the moment when buyers decide to sell it, usually at a lower price. When it is purchased by an establishment that is dedicated to the sale of used devices, it must work correctly, but it does not have to present the appearance that a device would have left the factory.

Unlike with reconditioned, second-hand are not functionally tested nor do they change the components that present damage, not even their battery. They are sold at a lower price than refurbished, but do not offer a warranty between individuals.

The Apple Alternative

Given the shortage of technology derived from the current component crisis, refurbished devices have become an interesting alternative for many users.

Manzana, for example, it is one of the brands that has made the decision to sell renewed versions of their own products. Among the products that it certifies as such are the iPad Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro or the MacBook Air.

The brand offers discounts of up to 271 euros on the refurbished 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, so instead of spending 1,320 euros, users can choose this option for 1,049 euros. Something similar happens with the reconditioned 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, whose final price is 1,229 euros (220 euros are reduced from the 1,449 euros if it is new).

As the brand indicates on its website, all of them can be financed, are like new and have a one-year warranty, as well as Apple’s commitment to refurbished or certified products.