The Mexican Arc League of the Pacific the development of the 2021-2022 season with the start of the second subseries after the conclusion of the first phase.

Very disputed so far are the different pitching departments within the tournament, then we leave you as the fight in the main departments progresses.

Orlando Lara takes the lead for the best effectiveness

The 38-year-old southpaw from the Charros from Jalisco Orlando Lara took advantage of a bad performance by the Cuban Elian Leyva in his last outing to lead pitchers with a 1.13 ERA after his six starts in which he has worked 32 innings.

Very closely despite the aforementioned bad start on November 11 in front of the Eagles of Mexicali Elián marches, who in his 42 innings has set his ERA at 1.29.

The @AguilasDeMxli 🦅 end the 1st round with victory and series in the bag 🔥 PG: Daniel Flores

PD: Elián Leyva

SV: Jake Sánchez #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2PDTUCF26k – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 12, 2021

Behind these pitchers appear the Brazilian Tiago da silva (1.39), Anthony Vasquez (1.82) and Wilmer Rios (1.94).

Luis Escobar the most striking out

The starter of the Yaquis Luis Escobar He is leaving great sensations in his debut in the Arco League by leading the strikeouts in the current season until now. Luis has worked 42.1 innings in which he has struck out 38 with just 11 walks.

Behind Escobar his partner marches Arturo Lopez, who despite not achieving successes in the season, has already left 37 men with his bat on his shoulder in just 41 innings.

Jake Sánchez, the best fire extinguisher

The closer of the Eagles of Mexicali Jake Sánchez despite his 32 years, he continues to be the best fire extinguisher in the tournament. Sánchez has intervened in twelve (one win and 11 saves) of the 14 games that the feathered ones have been victorious, while his ERA is just 1.93.

The closer of the Naranjeros Fernando Salas he is Jake’s closest pursuer with his ten saves.

Other leaderships:

Carlos Leon He is the most victorious pitcher so far (5), Norman elenes is the reliever with the highest amount of HOLD point (11), Juan Pablo Oramas de los Naranjeros is the hardest worker with 47.2 entries and the Cuban Elian Leyva is the best WHIP with (0.93).