11/15/2021 at 18:06 CET

Joel xaubet

After some fantastic years for Spanish basketball, the Gasol march has marked a before and after in the NBA. Only Ricky Rubio he’s counting on quality minutes in the NBA. This season there are 6 Spaniards participating in the best league in the world: Ricky Rubio, Serge Ibaka, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangómez and the newbies Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba. After 14 games, the first conclusions are not positive for the Spanish.

Serge Ibaka, assigned to the G-League

The Congo-born power forward is trying to regain his physical form after a back injury that prevented him from starting the season with the Clippers. The Spanish interior returned to the courts to play their game against the Charlotte Hornets, where left very bad feelings, 5 fouls in eight minutes and 0 points, the next game against the Blazers, on November 11, could not score a single point either. Now, the Clippers have decided to assign him to their G-league team to get him back in shape.

Juancho Hernangómez, few minutes and too much competition

The little one of the Hernangómez He hasn’t found a hole in the Celtics’ rotation. After 13 games, the Spaniard has only participated in 6 of them, with an average of 3 minutes per game. The forward born in Madrid does not have the confidence of Ime Udoka despite the poor start of the other Boston players. In addition, Juancho is in a team where having minutes in the forward position is complicated, because Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, stars of the team, take their position.

Willy Hernangómez, does not count for the Pelicans

Willy’s case is similar to his brother’s, the Spanish pivot does not enter the Pelicans rotation. He has played only 14 minutes all season. What’s more, Willy doesn’t have the fierce competition that his brother does in Boston, although the starter will be Jonas Valanciunas, but Jaxson Hayes shouldn’t be a big impediment to play minutes from the bench. In addition to your individual situation, the Pelicans live in a constant crisis of results, with only 2 wins and 12 losses.

Santi Aldama, still without opportunities in Memphis

Like the other Spaniards, Aldama lives ostracized in Memphis, although unlike the others, it is a newbie. The Grizzlies are having a good season, with Ja Morant playing like a superstar. For his part, the Spanish has disputed 4 matches in total with minimal presence in matches. The one from Gran Canaria must demonstrate to Taylor jenkins that can occupy a hole in the rotation.

Usman Garuba, without Silas’ trust in Houston

Garuba’s case is traced to Aldama’s. The Spaniard arrived from Madrid as a player with great defensive capabilities, but with many offensive limitations, especially in regards to his outer strip. Rockets coach Stephen Silas does not have Garuba for now. Those from Houston are one of the 5 teams that allow the most points in the NBA and have only won one game, Garuba’s defense could be one of the missing pieces for the Texans.

Ricky Rubio, the Spanish star

Masnou’s point guard is by far the only Spaniard with current importance in his team. Ricky Rubio’s Cavaliers are one of the positive surprises at this start of the campaign and in large part, it is due to the great performances of the Spanish base.

In addition to his great year individually and collectively, Rubio played the best game of his life in the Mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden, where he scored 37 points 10 assists and 8 triples, a feat never before achieved off the bench.