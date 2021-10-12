New Seagate 512GB expansion cards for Xbox Series X | S are leaked, which will allow you to expand the internal memory of your console more economically.

If you are a user of Xbox Series X / S, you will soon have a cheaper option to increase the storage capacity of your console. So far, the best way to increase internal memory was with Seagate’s officially licensed Xbox cards from 1 TB, yes, at prices that set back, about 250 euros.

Fortunately, it looks like they’ll be going on sale soon. new Seagate 512GB SSD cards. Windows Central reported a few weeks ago that a French store, Micromania, had listed said product at the price of 154.99 euros, which would come out on November 14.

Now, he has discovered new promotional boxes (says Coming Soon) of two Seagate products, said 512GB SSD cards and a USB SSD hard drive.

These boxes would be placed in stores in the United States, so the announcement could be very close, and if the date filtered in France is met, they would be for sale November 14, in time for Black Friday and holiday sales, with the launches of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

In addition to the 512 GB SSD cards, an alternative for those who do not want to spend more than 200 euros on 1 TB that perhaps have more space, the so-called would go on sale. Game Drive for Xbox SSD.

This device would work by USB, it is 1TB and it would have a purely storage function. Like the rest of USB hard drives, cannot run next gen Xbox Series X exclusive or optimized games|S, but it would allow to store them (it would allow to run games or versions of Xbox One).

When we want to use the next gen games, only you would have to move them from the Game Drive to the internal memory of the console or to the external SSD, a process that would theoretically be slower than downloading it again.

What do you think of these solutions to increase the capacity of your Xbox Series console? With games like Battlefield 2042, which will occupy up to 100 GB (at least on PC), it is almost essential to be able to increase the capacity of your console, especially on Xbox Series S, where there is no physical format.

Of course, at the end of this year there will be another alternative: play streaming from the console, something that will be possible and that will allow your old Xbox One to move the exclusive Xbox Series games …

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.