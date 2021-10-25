How bathed in gold, Adamari López looks mini in Así se baila | Instagram

Really spectacular, that’s how the beautiful driver of Today, Adamari López in the most recent gala of Así se baila. The ex of Toni Costa appeared just like the queen of Midas, “bathed in gold” with a mini dress that caught all eyes.

The beautiful Adamari Lopez For the occasion of the Telemundo dance reality show, she chose an outfit that left more than one speechless because her mini dress with a very original design seemed to be bathed in gold. The garment is very different from the others for its play of textures, with closures and others.

The truth is that the actress also looked really radiant, an outfit that she complemented with beautiful sneakers, very elegant makeup and a nice updo that made her shine.

The television presenter who acts as a judge of Así se baila next to Mariana Seoane and Christián de la Fuente shone not only in the television program, but also in social networks, where it was recorded since it was in preparation.

Without a doubt, Adamari López is one of the most beautiful and beloved faces on television; that is why, at 50 years of age, she looks beautiful and current on the screens.

Recently it was surprising that Luis Fonsi’s ex shared on social networks that botox is applied to her face. Although some thought it was the first time, many were surprised to learn that it was a touch-up and the famous went further by recommending the treatment to her followers and sharing her before and after with a noticeable change.

SEE MORE OF ADA HERE

How bathed in gold, Adamari López looks mini in Así se baila. Photo: Instagram.

The doctor confessed that the actress has a fairly well-groomed skin, even so the “help” was really noticeable in the “11” that was marked on her brow, the raising of her eyebrows and the “chicken foot”.

Something that the actress highlighted is that those who undergo this type of treatment must inform themselves very well before applying any change and with whom to do it.

Adamari Lopez She has undergone a total transformation after her radical weight loss, something that did not happen overnight, but took a lot of time and effort for this beautiful woman; although it is said that in the end when not seeing the expected results, a “little help” was made.

Other people attributed Ada’s final change to her separation from the dancer, Toni Costa; however, it was something in the works for some time.

Adamari also faces another radical change, as it was announced that Hoy Día, a program in which he is the owner, would lay off several people, including its executive producer. Not satisfied with this, it is said that this Monday the goodbyes will continue and all this is with the aim of changing the morning to something more newsworthy. So far only changes in production have been shared; However, it will be this Monday that it is known if there will be changes in the cast.