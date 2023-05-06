How beautiful, Vados! The Angel of Universe 6 of Dragon Ball Super comes to life in this cosplay made by a Polish model

The breadth of characters that have been appearing in Dragon Ball Super opened the spectrum of the fandom of Akira Toriyama’s work. Cosplayers, illustrators and designers now have more material to work on their websites or social networks.

Every day we find an impressive amount of material related to Dragon Ball that is worth sharing. One of many is this wonderful Vados cosplay made by the beautiful Polish model, Sosenka.

Those who have seen the work of this model, also known as Justyna, know that she does not focus on showing off her physical attributes. Her work is faithful to what is shown in the works that she interprets. The idea that she has as a cosplayer is to represent the greatest number of elements in a character.

It is thanks to this feature that it gained popularity in the world of anime and cosplay in general. In this one that she plays Vados, in which she herself does the makeup, the forms of this Angel from Universe 6 of Dragon Ball Super can be appreciated in detail.

Fords in Dragon Ball Super

She is the sister of Angel Whis and is known as the “Angel of Destruction” of Universe 6. Vados is an extremely powerful being and is the assistant and mentor of Champa, the God of Destruction of the same universe.

It is characterized by its elegant and aloof appearance. She has pale blue skin, violet eyes, and white hair. She wears a tight angel outfit with blue accents and a large symbol on the front. Like the other angels, she has wings on her back and carries a special staff that she uses in her tasks.

In terms of personality, Vados is calm, intelligent, and has a collected demeanor. She shows great loyalty towards Champa and cares for his well-being. Furthermore, she often plays the role of mediator between Champa and the other characters, as her brother tends to be impulsive and temperamental.

In terms of abilities, Vados is extremely powerful and has vast knowledge of martial arts and combat techniques. Additionally, she possesses the ability to manipulate energy and use healing techniques. Her strength and speed are outstanding, and she is considered one of the most powerful characters in the Dragon Ball Super universe.