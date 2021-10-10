Green is the color of hope, but also of an overflowing illusion when the new sports project of Boston Celtics. The landing on the bench of Ime Udoka is a breath of fresh air for a team that has moved perfectly in the NBA market thanks to the intelligence and deep knowledge of the staff Brad Stevens. There do not seem to be any weak points in a group that will continue to have as bastions Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but having surrounded them in a masterful way with players of a very different profile. Given this situation, the technical novice must find his own style and a way to distribute the minutes based on it, having made several tests in these first preseason games.

The great unknown lies in how much time they should share on the court Denis Schröeder and the two great stars of the team. It seems clear that the German should be the starting point guard, but the way Tatum and Brown hog the ball and generate their own shots could keep Udoka confident in the defensive solvency of Marcus Smart to complete the perimeter and give the German responsibility by leaving the bench and being the main bulwark of the attack when either of the two pillars is not there. Another priority would be to develop Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford, as well as giving relevance to the defensive power of Josh richardson, who could be Schröeder’s ideal squire in the second unit.

Udoka faces the dilemma of playing with small-ball or double inside post

But the great unknown centers on the inner game. Enes Kanter and Grant Williams They are substitutes for guarantees, but they could see their minutes greatly reduced if Udoka decides to compete with small-ball, granting ownership as 4 to Juancho Hernagómez and rotating on the 5 between Al Horford and Robert Williams III, avoiding that they coincide on the court. The Dominican’s lack of complementarity with Embiid in the Sixers and the upward speed of the game suggest that it will be difficult to play with a double inside post, and among the priorities of the season is the professional growth of the young Williams, perceived by the franchise as a key player in the short and medium term future. Another option is for Juancho to be Tatum’s substitute, thus alternating tall and corpulent players in the paint, or opening the field with shooters like the young men named above.