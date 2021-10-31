The first player to be affected by serious injuries in the 2021/22 season of the NBA has been Patrick Williams. The ‘sophomore’, No. 4 of the 2020 Draft selected by Chicago Bulls, he will miss the remainder of Regular Season after having dislocated his left wrist (information released last Friday by Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

The injury, which occurred Thursday in the Bulls’ game against New York Knicks, is a huge setback for the Illinois franchise. During the summer, there were not a few offers that came to them for Williams, but they were unshakable rejecting all of them. They wanted to bet on the talent of their power forward.

Chicago Bulls will have to face, then, the whole season if their ‘four’ starter. This forces Billy Donovan, the franchise’s head coach, to drastically reorganize the team’s rotation. Possible solutions to the downside of Patrick Williams may be the following:

Alex Caruso, to the starting five

The former Los Angeles Lakers player would move to the starting guard position, placing Zach LaVine at forward and DeMar DeRozan as power forward. There would be a fairly small quintet in terms of height, but it would undoubtedly be a prize for Caruso’s own great start to the season.

only one player in @chicagobulls history has accumulated more steals (13) in four games than Alex Caruso. his name is Michael Jordan. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/14ISOZECiA – NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 29, 2021

Minutes for Alize Johnson

The second option would be to promote Johnson to the starting power center position while keeping the rest of the positions. So far, their participation has been merely residual. 9.8 minutes per game in the five games played by the Bulls.

Double ‘five’

Another possible idea that Donovan may have is playing with two centers in the starting lineup. This trend has been seen in various teams over the past few seasons (Celtics with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams, Sixers with Al Horford and Joel Embiid).

Nikola Vucevic, having a great outside game, would adopt a role closer to that of power forward, and the paint would be covered by a Tony Bradley who could enjoy his first great opportunity in the NBA after four seasons without taking part more than from the second unit in the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.