As you may remember, Backups WhatsApp are stored in the Google Drive or iCloud accounts of the devices, however, many do not yet understand what they work for or how we can access them.

The messaging application performs a backup at 2:00 a.m. daily or as you indicate, which is stored in the service of storage in the cloud corresponding to our environment, however you can make a backup at any time.

So if you want to know how to make and restore a backup, then we will give you all the steps you should follow if you have an iPhone device or an Android device.

Create a backup of WhatsApp on iPhone

To be able to run backups of WhatsApp for iPhone manually, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings; Chats; Backup copy; Make a copy now. It should be noted that you can also activate automatic and scheduled backups. To do this, click on Automatic Copy and choose the frequency you want. In this way, a backup of your files and chats will be generated in your iCloud account. You can choose whether you want to include videos in the backup or not. The process of backing up your messages to iCloud may take a while, depending on the size of the backup and the quality of your Internet connection. Create a backup of WhatsApp on Android

To generate WhatsApp backups of Android devices, you must follow these steps that we will mention:

Open WhatsApp. Click on the more options icon; Settings; Chats; Backup copy; Save to Google Drive. Select a frequency with which you want backups to be saved other than Never. Select the Google account you want to use to back up your chat history. If you don’t have a linked Google account, tap Add account when prompted and enter your credentials to sign in. Touch Save using to select the type of network you want to use for saving backups.

On the other hand, to find and download the WhatsApp backups, all you have to do is enter the Drive and touch the Backups menu option.

There you will see all the copies made and you will only have to touch on the one you want to manage and these are the steps:

Download the msgstore.db.crypt12 file from your phone to your PC. Download the WhatsApp Key file from the datadatafilescom.whatsappkey path from our mobile to the PC. Download and install WhatsApp Viewer on your computer. Run WhatsApp Viewer. Upload the database file and the Key file. Decrypt the backup.