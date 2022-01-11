The Los Angeles Lakers posted their first four-game winning streak of the season before losing Sunday night to Memphis. The team has adapted the “small ball” with LeBron James playing center, but a large part of the Lakers’ success has coincided with Malik Monk’s move to the starting lineup.

The 23-year-old guard signed a minimum contract with the Lakers after the Charlotte Hornets decided not to make Monk (the # 11 pick in 2017) a restricted free agent. The Lakers may have landed a steal from Monk on a one-year deal for just $ 1.8 million, but it may mean his time in Los Angeles is short.

The team will only have Monk’s non-Bird rights, which can pay up to $ 2.15 million next July. If it keeps popping, that won’t be enough.

What can help the Lakers: The 2022 offseason projects to be the tightest in recent memory. Only four teams project to have substantial salary space: the Orlando Magic, the San Antonio Spurs, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Pistons. Those franchises may not prioritize Monk, but much of the league will have the non-contributing mid-tier exception (NTMLE) of around $ 10.1 million. The Lakers might have to use their own NTMLE to pay Monk, but that creates another problem.

If a team uses its NTMLE, it ensures a cap for the season. That would limit the Lakers to a total payroll of about $ 152 million. The Lakers will far exceed that total if Russell Westbrook goes into his senior year at $ 47.1 million, as expected. With Monk at $ 10.1 million, the team would easily hit an illegal $ 165 million. While the equation would change if Westbrook opts not to accept his player option, that’s a significant long shot.

Instead, the Lakers should be limited to their mid-tier taxpayer exception at around $ 6.2 million, which would not trigger a cap. At that price, Monk may not want to close a long-term deal to return to free agency in 2023.

At that point, Los Angeles would have Monk’s Early Bird rights and the ability to start his next deal in the $ 11 million range (for at least two to four years). That’s comparable to Reggie Jackson’s deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, on a two-year, $ 21.6 million deal signed last offseason through Early Bird.