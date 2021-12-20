Have you ever worked with the team at your local bank branch, either virtually or in person? From

But we are not doing it alone. With the help of nonprofit partners who understand change and are committed to driving it, along with newly hired community managers who will serve as your trainers and advocates, we are assembling a team of allies at the bank to effectively drive change as necessary. Together, we are launching tools and resources to help you, help your family and your community achieve the financial future you want, no matter what stage of the financial journey you are on.

How is the new Chase location different from other Chase locations?

The new Chase branch was specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our city’s Latino community. We want to evolve from community banking to community development, and to do so, we must actively work to reverse systemic inequalities throughout the financial system, break down economic barriers, and support the success of our clients and our community. To begin with, we plan to provide a space that meets the financial well-being of the community through organized community events, financial workshops such as Chase Chats, skills training, and small temporary businesses, all tailored to help you achieve your financial goals.

How do you hope to financially empower the Latino community?

We are here to empower members and businesses of the Latino community with tools to develop generational heritage and a lasting legacy. Awareness and accessibility are critical, and we consider the local branch to be an ideal place to start fostering those vital connections and points of contact with the community. As a community manager, my job is to communicate with the individuals, families, and entrepreneurs here and increase awareness and utilization of available resources. Throughout your financial journey, my team and I will help you and others in your neighborhood take advantage of financial health tools, products, and services, while aiming to increase overall financial literacy through Unique and free interactive programs, such as:

Resources to support financial health Tips for buying a home Educational and enrichment workshops, such as writing resumes and tips on cybersecurity Supporting the growth of entrepreneurs starting or expanding their small businesses

While we are just getting started, I hope to make a real difference in the lives of families, individuals, homeowners, and business owners in our community.

What financial opportunities will you make available to Latino communities??

We want to promote financial health, home ownership, and Latino-owned businesses.

One of our first priorities will be helping people in our community open a checking account for the first time, as it is the key to financial stability and critical to closing gaps in access to banking. To do so, we’ll walk you through our low-cost, no-overdraft checking accounts, such as Chase Secure Banking, which can offer security to those who may be new to banking or have had trouble obtaining or maintaining an account. bank

My team is also responsible for promoting the growth of Latino-owned small businesses, which means that we will help local entrepreneurs obtain loans. We have also brought on home loan advisers who are focused on helping more community members obtain the funds they need to become affordable and sustainable homeowners.

You mentioned that another of the branch’s goals is “community development.”

A high priority for us is working with local nonprofits and organizations that are knowledgeable about the issues facing our community and are committed to driving change.

Visit us to learn more about available resources. My team and I look forward to meeting you.