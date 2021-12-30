Losing weight is not only about restrictive diets and intense exercise, the reality is that it is a complex issue that also has a lot to do with our relationship with food and even our emotions. On many occasions, we tend to long for a satisfying dish but we prefer to avoid it with the main objective of taking care of weight. In addition, we have been accustomed to very discouraging concepts around “healthy” menu options.. Words like “light”, “healthy”, “low in calories” are just some of the adjectives that usually accompany food options low in fat and carbohydrates, which hardly prepare us for a pleasant meal. One obvious consequence is that it makes food seem less desirable, so we may be more tempted by indulgent options: the “rich”, “tasty” and “delicious” dishes. However, the influence of these words can extend far beyond our immediate decision-making.

It turns out that the way which we tend to think about about food, can powerfully influence our satiety: even long after you’ve finished eating, and, thanks to the mind-body connection. It can even shape our hormonal responses and the passage of food through the gut. As a result, our expectations around food can determine whether we will experience greater “hunger pangs” and find it more difficult to resist snacking later in the day. All of these issues are due to the feeling of deprivation, which is created by the way we describe food. The most interesting thing is that this is regardless of the amount of calories actually consumed.

Therefore it is not surprising that “diets” for many are often so agonizing: our culture has led us to associate healthy eating with more hunger. Fortunately, there are many ways to change our food mindset, and they all center around the idea that pleasure is an essential ingredient for any weight loss regimen. As paradoxical as it may sound, cultivating an indulgent attitude towards food can be the best way to lose weight in the long term and sustainably.

In such a way that the way in which we perceive the food we consume, intervenes in more aspects than we believe and it is a concept that governs the enjoyment of food. How many times have you not stopped eating something because visually you don’t feel like it? Thousands. What this means is that it is time to stop mentalizing ourselves before old paradigms that have made us believe that a healthy diet is scarce, unappealing, tasteless and zero enjoyable. Fortunately today, numerous nutrition trends invite us to change our perception of healthy diets such as those based on plants.

Much of the way in which we relate to the food we consume is associated with the quality of the raw material and the preparation of the food. By getting involved in creating nutritious, balanced and colorful dishes, little by little we will change our mental misperception about “healthy.” Finally, how food makes us feel, reveals a lot about our deepest eating behaviors such as the level of satiety, excessive consumption of calories and anxiety to eat. These types of changes in mentality and our relationship with food are the best way to lose weight in a sustainable and lasting way. And in reality, they are the key to achieving a stable state of health on a physical, mental and emotional level.

