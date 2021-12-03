12/03/2021

Act. At 10:58 CET

Alicia mendoza

Are you looking for a safe game for your 1-2 year old that can encourage their autonomy and your psychomotor ability? The heuristic game is our best ally during this stage.

The heuristic game is the brainchild of Elinor Goldschmied, a teacher and psychiatrist who championed the autonomous development of children without the intervention of their parents. Goldschmied is the creator of games, such as the treasure basket or heuristic play, that promote self-learning, observation, discovery and exploration in young children.

What is the heuristic game?

The main objective of the heuristic game is that children interact with their surroundings and explore themselves without adult supervision. It is recommended for children from 1 to 2 years old to start interacting with different everyday objects by themselves. It is a very common game that children in nursery schools practice in groups of four or five, but it can also be done at home with our child.

To prepare the heuristic game at home we need a space where we will place a rug for children, household objects, containers to put those objects and cloth bags. It is advisable that the room does not have many stimuli so that they concentrate only on the game.

The game is divided into two parts. As parents, we must put objects and containers scattered on the floor on the floor. First, the children, without adult intervention, they observe, pick up, put the objects in the containers, take them out again, match different objects, etc. That is, they self-explore and relate to objects. Second, they must collect and sort the objects in each bag for storage. They do this step with our help.

The objects must be different from each other and can be made of different materials: wood, metal, paper, cardboard … We can use any object that we have at home, as long as it is difficult to break and there is no danger that swallow it. Some examples of heuristic game objects are dried pinecones, fruits, candles, plugs, ropes, fabrics, spools of thread, keys … It is recommended that we have several repeated objects, for example, several dry pinecones, for the child in the game I can classify and save them.

Containers should be small in size so that they can be reached and serve to introduce objects. We can use as containers the cans that we have at home that we no longer use. The bags are used so that our child can, with our help, return the objects to their corresponding bags. There must be the same number of bags as there are objects (not repeated).

The heuristic game usually has a duration of 30/40 minutes. In the first 30 minutes the children play and in the last 5/10 minutes they collect and classify the objects.

Heuristic game benefits

Heuristic play promotes both the child’s autonomy and his psychomotor capacity, as well as other capacities:

Oculo-motor coordination: This game encourages infants and toddlers to do activities that require their eyes and hands simultaneously.Cognitive ability: Children little by little are relating concepts, understanding and assimilating what they perceive through their senses thanks to this game. Stimulation of the senses: The textures of the objects and the sounds they make when they collide with each other or when they enter one of the containers stimulate their five senses. Responsibility: Children, with the help of their parents or their caregivers, are responsible for putting the objects back in their corresponding cloth bags.