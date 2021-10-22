Instagram

John Travolta’s 16-year-old son Jett died after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009, where the family owned property.

According to People, Jett hit his head in a bathtub at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island, and was later pronounced dead at Rand Memorial Hospital.

Speaking on Larry King Live after Jett’s passing, Bahamas Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said of the family: “Mr. Travolta spent a great deal of time with his son Jett. He never left it at home. He always brought it with him. They were very close ”.

Jett suffered from Kawasaki disease

Jett was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease at a young age. Kids Health reports that the disease causes inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body and most often affects children under the age of five.

Speaking to Larry King in 2001, Travolta said: “For my son, I am obsessed with cleanliness, his space must be clean, so we constantly have to clean the carpets. He has Kawasaki syndrome ”.

In 2002, Kelly Preston, the woman John Travolta had Jett with, spoke with Montel Williams about Jett’s symptoms before he was officially diagnosed. Preston said: “Jett’s entire immune system shut down and he became very ill with high fevers. I kept taking him to the doctor and they didn’t know what was wrong with him. Developed a rash on his body, swollen lymph nodes. It was horrible”.

Preston, who explained that his son also suffered from asthma, blamed household cleaners and disinfectants for Jett’s illness, according to People. After his son’s diagnosis, he told Williams, “There were tons of kids in the ICU with Kawasaki. He hadn’t even heard of it. And they give you a quiz with about 50 questions. I went and talked to everyone, to all the parents, and they had all cleaned their carpets in the last two weeks. That was one of the questions. So I don’t know what the correlation is. I’m just saying that we need to know more ”.

Travolta accused 2 people of trying to extort $ 25 million from him after Jett’s death

In the wake of Travolta’s tragic loss, the Grease actor accused one of the doctors who treated Jett, as well as the doctor’s attorney, of attempting to extort $ 25 million from the Travolta family.

At trial, according to ABC News, Travolta testified that the doctor accused of blackmailing him was “allegedly threatening to say that Travolta was at fault for the death of his son Jett.”

The outlet continued: “The actor was called to the stand to confirm that on January 16, 2009, two weeks after Jett’s death, his bodyguard and attorney had notified him that someone was demanding $ 25 million from him. If he was not paid, a document that Travolta signed to refuse to transport Jett to a local hospital would be ‘sold to the press.’

Ultimately, the charges were dismissed, as the actor and his family did not want to “face the pain of a new trial,” ABC reported.

In a statement, Travolta wrote: “It is finally time to put this matter behind us. Therefore, after much thought, I concluded that it was best for my family not to voluntarily return to The Bahamas to testify a second time at trial. “

Along with Jett, Travolta, and Preston are parents to 20-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Benjamin.

