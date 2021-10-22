.

The second season of Unsolved Mysteries launched on Netflix on October 19, 2020 a year ago. The reissue of the crime series now does not have an established narrative voice, as the original Unsolved Mysteries host Robert Stack passed away on May 14, 2003.

According to CBS News, Stacks’ wife Rosemarie confirmed that she died of heart failure at the age of 84. He said he found him slumped in his house. The couple lived in Los Angeles, California.

Stack battled prostate cancer before his death

In 2002, Stack underwent treatment for prostate cancer, according to The Globe and Mail. At the time, his friend Jerry Pam said he was receiving treatment, adding, “It’s okay.”

He received radiation to treat the tumor and had overcome the cancer before his death. After Stack’s passing, CBS News reported that his wife revealed that her passing was unrelated to her previous battle with cancer. She said: “It felt good. He had problems with the tumor, but it was gone. It was not that. It was her heart. I was too weak ”.

At the time of his death, Stack was survived by his wife, whom he married in 1956, and his two children, Elizabeth and Charles. In the wake of Stack’s death, both sons stayed with their mother at their parents’ home in Los Angeles.

According to Stacks’s profile on IMDb, he hosted Unsolved Mysteries from 1987 to 2002. In addition to hosting the original series Unsolved Mysteries, Stack played Eliot Ness in The Untouchables from 1959 to 1963. Some of his other notable performances include Airplane. !, Hercules and The Name of the Game. His last acting role was in 2002, when he voiced Reynolds Penland on King of the Hill.

How is the second season of Unsolved Mysteries?

Season 2 Unsolved Mysteries features 6 episodes. The episodes are titled “Tsunami Spirits,” “Stolen Kids,” “Lady in the Lake,” “Washington Insider Murder,” “A Death in Oslo,” and “Death Row Fugitive.”

The official synopsis of the second season previews:

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries explores more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre happenings. What led to the death of a highly respected politician? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation? Did the sudden loss of life in the 2011 tsunami in Japan lead to a wave of supernatural encounters? Viewers may have vital clues to help solve these mysteries. Detectives, journalists and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series. “

In an interview with the New York Post, Unsolved Mysteries creator Terry Dunn Meuer spoke about his decision not to use a new host in Stack’s place. He said: “We talked about it for a long time, even about using an invisible narrator, but we decided it was really difficult to take Robert Stack’s place. He was an iconic presenter for many years. The other part of the equation was that we wanted this to be a documentary, where the people whose mysteries involve these episodes are more present and are the real storytellers. In addition to interviewing family members and law enforcement, we go to the site to get a clearer idea of ​​each case. “

