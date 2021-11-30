Note: all the statements cited were granted by the general manager of the Gigantes del Cibao, Jesús Mejía, as answers to questions to achieve the editorial of this medium.

Speaking of competitiveness in Lidom, the last two campaigns the organization of the Giants of the Cibao They have taken a big step of relevance among leading teams in the league, a boost that has been reflected to a great extent by the great material of their offensive body.

The Dominican League lives a great stage, leaving a decade as in 2010-2019, where for the first time in its history the six teams were crowned champions, making its way since then where all teams come out with the label of competing match by match.

In the history of Lidom, the Cibao Giants always come out as the “children of the family”, an organization that was the last to enter the league when they did so in 1996, then a long process in search of creating an identity, which led to team from 1996 to 1999 to be called Gigante del Nordeste, then from 1999 to Pollos Nacionales, until 2002 in today’s sun as Gigantes del Cibao.

The organization has a single championship crown in its palm trees after the 2014-15 tournament.

During the 2018-19 and 2019-20 tournaments, the colts went from disappointment to disappointment, finishing in sixth and fifth place, respectively, giving way to renew their management body that finished in first place in the regular round of the 2020 tournament. -21 and the runner-up of the campaign.

“To win in Lidom is something that is not appreciated neither in the numbers nor in scouting reports. The main thing to win in the league is to have a good atmosphere within the team, to create a winning culture within the clubhouse, and that is reflected on the field. I think that is very important in the league, regardless of having talent and a good structure to win games, ”explained Jesús Mejía, general manager of the Giants to ElFildeo.

Outside the field, the organization has taken a great rise, as has been the impulse from its social networks and the creation of digital campaigns that have led the public to identify with the franchise, as they have been from slogans such as “Real Giants” or “The Cibao is Giant.”

The organization has achieved from a great positioning in Google searches, as well observed in 19 provinces of the Dominican Republic on a scale of 0 to 100, generating in the number of provinces mentioned more than 10 of 100% as a maximum of the scale.

The greatest identifier of the franchise has undoubtedly been its offensive power, which in the 2020-21 tournament and the 2021-22 course, the Gigantes del Cibao are simply viewed as the kings of the tree. One of the main goals with the arrival of a new operations department.

“Having such a productive offense, specifically power players, was something we identified from the moment we arrived. It was a brand that we wanted to put on the team, we said to ourselves: ‘the San Francisco Giants were a team that the opponent was afraid of’, we wanted that to be our brand. That the Julián Javier Stadium is a stadium that the rival starts to think about who is going to shoot in the stadium and how he is going to face us ”, confessed the executive.

And they have achieved it, speaking of in their first 26 games of the current tournament of the leaders since batting average (.252) and OPS (.683), tied with Águilas Cibaeñas in RBIs (107), although absolute leaders in annotated (120). His total of 4.02 Runs Created For Every 27 Outs represents the league lead, as a sign of his overwhelming dominance. At the same time, the team that has hit the best with runners in scoring position for its batting average with RISP of .302.

The 2020-21 season was not the opposite, being second in AVG (.250), while leading in OPS (.739), RBIs (136) and scored (148), as well as leaders in Races Created Every 27 Outs in his 4.72 average.

“We go back to the days of the alignments [de los Gigantes] that they had Kendrys Morales and Nelson Cruz, and we wanted to have something similar in terms of offensive structure ”- Jesús Mejía.

One type of player that the ninth is very clear about is the value of the native player, say that of availability to play Lidom at any stage of the year without any commitment in organized baseball. A type of player who for the management’s assessment is a separate dish, and which in names we could mention from Juan Francisco, Carlos Paulino, Moisés Sierra, Richelson Peña or the recent addition of Jordany Valdespín.

“The value of a player of those who are in full season, is something that is not measured by objective metrics, but we really would have to start looking for the formula to do it. In a Lidom-type WAR, you would have to adjust player availability as well, otherwise it would not be an objective winter league metric. For us he has a lot of value, the native player who can be productive or contribute in a specific role during the entire season, has an incalculable value ”- Jesús Mejía.

Outside of the world of good-smelling roses, the team has a great challenge in reaching a balanced level on the part of its pitchers. Since unsuccessful hires, players from after agreements prioritize other leagues, or other imported ones that can be injured, so it is a world that also has to be lucky.

In 26 games of the Lidom 2021-22 tournament course, the Giants’ pitching ranks last in ERA (4.30), WHIP (1.48), as well as fifth and penultimate in batting average against the opponent. (.248). A clear inconsistency from the domain to the control and command of the pitchers. The 2020-21 season was no exception for the “colts” pitching, going from 3.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, allowing a .249 .BA.