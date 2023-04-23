How do astronomers search for hidden supermassive black holes?

While black holes are themselves invisible, since their enormous gravity absorbs anything that gets too close, even light, they are generally visible because they are surrounded by clouds of glowing gas.

However, as he explains Slash Gear, not all black holes are active, which means that only some of them are extracting material from their surroundings. Other black holes are passive, just sitting alone in the darkness of space, making them nearly invisible since there’s no cloud of warm material around them.

Other types of black holes are shrouded in dust and gas, making them hard to see. Astronomers are searching for these hidden black holes using innovative methods, such as NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory to search for their signatures in the X-ray wavelength.

By combining Chandra data, a list of X-ray sources compiled over the observatory’s first 15 years of operations, along with visible-light data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, they have been able to identify hundreds of previously unknown black holes.

How astronomers detect invisible black holes

To find the hidden black holes, the researchers focused on supermassive black holes. These are a particularly large type of black hole most often found at the centers of galaxies. Almost all large galaxies are believed to have a supermassive black hole, but some of these have yet to be observed.

In this project, the researchers compared galaxies that were bright but dim X-ray sources in visible light, which are called “XBONGs” (X-ray bright, optically normal galaxies). They were able to identify 817 of these XBONGs that glowed brightly in Chandra’s X-ray data but not in Sloan’s survey data.

When they looked at these XBONGs, they found that around half of them glowed in the X-ray wavelength due to previously undetected supermassive black holes. These black holes were busy feeding on nearby material, so they gave off radiation, but most of that energy in visible-light wavelengths was hidden by thick clouds of dust and gas.

X-rays can more easily pass through these covers, so they can be detected even when visible light can’t. The researchers knew they were looking at supermassive black holes and not other types of objects because the X-rays they emitted were so bright they must have come from rapidly growing and feeding supermassive black holes.