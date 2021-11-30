11/30/2021

On at 15:50 CET

Maria Dotor

The end of the first evaluation has come, and with it, the first report card of the course, which can bring good news or the occasional failure. December is usually the month in which more mothers and fathers consider enrolling their children in reinforcement classes.

In fact, it is a very common practice in our country. According to a report by GoStudent, “In Spain, 48% of students have received private lessons at some time, the highest rate in Europe.”

Reasons why my child is doing poorly in a subject

The reasons for taking private lessons vary from country to country. In Spain, the main reason why they are accessed is the difficulty of children with certain subjects (52%); such as Mathematics, which, as in the rest of Europe, accounts for 65% of the private classes contracted in our country, according to this same report.

In this sense, the first thing we would have to do when our son comes home with some suspense is to detect where the problem comes from.

Academic factors: In a class with many students it is difficult to take into account those who have a different learning pace. That is why some reinforcement at home may be necessary in this case.Personal factors: There are children who have learning difficulties or abilities different from others. In this case, it is essential to speak with the center’s counselor and to assess the specific situation and needs of that child.Social factors: It is important that you make sure that all his surroundings go well. Family, friends, colleagues & mldr; they are factors that greatly affect learning.

For this reason, the first thing we have to do when faced with poor results is talk to the tutor and the teacher of the subject in question. It is important that let’s ask openlye if our child needs tutoring classes and listen to the recommendation of the tutor or teacher of the subject. It is not that we do what you tell us, but that we consider your opinion on the matter.

School reinforcement should not be treated as punishment

90% of Spanish children find value in support classes, according to data from the report prepared by GoStudent. Parents play a very important role in this assessment by children, which can be positive or negative. If we see reinforcement as a punishment for “failure” in school, they will experience it that way and the result will be negative. Therefore, and as recommended by many after-school schools, including the GoStudent online school, “we have to see private classes for what they are, a reinforcement, a support for studying, but never as a punishment for getting” bad ” notes”. In fact, according to Félix Felix Ohswald, founder of GoStudent, “more and more parents are taking their children to reinforcement classes not only to get their children to pass subjects that have failures, but to advance in others that they especially like” .

Source: Go Student 2021 Education Report

School reinforcement as a guarantee of self-esteem

Self-esteem in childhood and adolescence is building, and grades can greatly undermine a child’s self-esteem. If they fail a subject and do not feel able to pass it, their self-esteem may drop and the so-called pygmalion effect can be produced: “Our beliefs function as self-fulfilling prophecies. If I believe that I cannot, it will be very difficult for me to do so. On the other hand, if I have confidence that I will achieve it, it will be easier for me to achieve it” , reminds us the psychologist Alberto Soler. The reinforcement classes will not only help our son to pass a subject that costs him more, but will also give him a very powerful boost of self-esteem, which will help him a lot in his studies.

The reinforcement classes can be a boost of self-esteem in our children when they feel capable of passing a subject | Freepik

Motivation is the foundation of learning

Educational theorists often say that without motivation there is no learning. Therefore, it seems logical to think that increasing the motivation of our children will improve their academic results. In fact, 26% of the parents surveyed in the report prepared by GoStudent say that the main reason why they enrolled their children in reinforcement classes was that their children had no motivation / interest in a subject.

Source: Go Student 2021 Education Report

Therefore, it seems logical to think that Increasing the motivation and self-esteem of our children can be two very good reasons so that, if necessary, our children receive reinforcement classes, beyond the simple fact of passing a subject. Looking at it this way, it will be easier for all of us to take the situation in a more exciting way, and something less negative, don’t you think?