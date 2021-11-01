A new camera feature called Photo Styles has been added to the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. In case you still do not know it and do not know how it goes, we are going to explain what it is and how it works.

As we have already mentioned in the entry with the arrival of the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, a new faculty was also incorporated in what is the camera called Photographic styles.

This new function allows you to edit a photo in real time, but it does not stop there, since behind this edition there is much more and it is not limited only to some parameters.

It is a new option that has nothing to do with the filters or other features of the camera that we already had previously.

What are Photo Styles?

A simplistic way that many use to define the Photo Styles of the new iPhone 13 is that they are more sophisticated filters. Well, this is not only an incorrect definition, but also extremely skewed.

Photo Styles are different types of data processing algorithms provided by cameras, so that the ISP can keep them in mind and thus provide the user with outstanding finishes and style in the photos, as well as different ones.

The photo parameters will be adjust shot to shot, zone by zone, something that would be impossible if it were a mere filter.

It is true that adding light or contrast to a photo is something that has been going on for a long time, but the truth is that the different thing in the iPhone is that these adjustments are taken into account when processing the images.

This is where you have the main difference with a filter, since Photo Styles are made in smart way during the process of taking pictures, adjusting the images accordingly with what we have chosen.

The result of photos with this function is to have certain areas that are modified to give it that touch that we have demanded, while other areas remain intact in order to provide a truly spectacular set of photography.

This is something impossible to achieve with the filters that we all have in some devices, as you will well understand.

How to select a photographic style

The Photo Styles that are predefined in the iPhone 13 are High contrast, Bright, Warm and Cold. Tone and warmth values ​​can also be customized.

All this means that the camera will apply this setting when we take a photo, although we must first indicate it. Let’s see how:

We open the Camera and we touch the button Camera controls, which is a circle with an upward arrow. Now click on Photographic styles and then swipe left to preview the different styles.High contrast: darker shadows, more intense colors and higher contrast. Shiny– Much brighter and more vivid colors to create a bright, natural look. Warm: golden hues that create a warmer look. Cold: blue nuances that create a cooler style If we want to personalize a photographic style, we must touch the Tone and Warmth controls below the box and drag the slider left or right to adjust the value. If you want to restore the Photographic Styles that were at the beginning, you just have to click on the button Restore. The last thing is to touch the button Photographic styles to apply it and that the photo already comes out with this asset.

Other ways to take advantage of the iPhone 13 camera

In addition to the Photography Styles, in the iPhone 13 there are other camera systems that we can take advantage of and that are perfectly compatible with what we have just seen.

Features like night mode To enhance photos at night, the ProRAW to get the most out of the terminal sensors or even the kinematic mode, are other ways to take advantage of the great camera of the iPhone 13.

Dark mode

This mode is available through the Camera app from Apple terminals.

On the new iPhone 13 activates automatically when he interprets that the scene has a lot of darkness. We will know because an icon with a moon appears at the top of the screen.

With this mode it is possible that the photos have greater luminosity and better detailSince opening the shutter allows more light to pass through and in the seconds it takes to take the photo, it manages everything so that the result is totally satisfactory.

ProRAW photo format

The ProRAW it is an Apple interpretation of the RAW format.

The main difference between this format and normal photos is based on the snapshot information level. While formats such as JPEG discard unnecessary information when processing an image, in RAW the level of retention is enormous.

These files can be said to be essentially data raw that can be managed later with image processing applications such as Apple Photo itself or other Photoshop styles.

This will allow you to change the photo after it has been taken, since, by being able to process it with specialized programs that are compatible, these photos will be exponentially improved.

These types of files are perfect for people with extensive knowledge of photography who want to take the results one step further.

Kinematic mode

It is not a function of what photography is, but we have found it interesting to include it, since it is part of what the camera is.

This mode provides a smooth control over the depth of field of a video that we are recording or even after recording it.

When we speak of depth of field we refer to the amount (depth) of focal plane (field) available to the camera. This depth is defined by the range of objects in the photo that are acceptably sharp to the person viewing the image.

Objects that are too close or too far from the lens are outside of this acceptable range of sharpness and will be out of focus.

The Cinematic Mode what achieves is that the person who is recording a video can move from subject or object to another in the frame and thus achieve an effect that looks really good, blurring the one that is not the main one, to return to it when you want.

If you have an iPhone 13 or are thinking of buying one, you already know the interesting faculty of Photographic Styles and all that they achieve.

So now take your brand new Apple and try them, to tell us what you have found on our social networks.