How is the conversion from miles to kms? What is a mile in meters? What types of miles are there? We analyze this unit of length and its equivalences.

Although in most countries and cultures the meter and the kilometer are used as units of length, the truth is that there are some countries, such as the Anglo-Saxons, where the mile is used to measure distances. This can be confusing in some cases, as one kilometer is not equal to one mile. Then, How is the conversion from miles to kms and vice versa?

If you intend to, for example, import a car from the United States or the United Kingdom, the speedometer and odometer will be in miles per hour, instead of in kilometers per hour. In some cases, manufacturers include both length units in their vehicle charts precisely because of this potentially confusing problem.

In this article we are going to clarify all the doubts that the conversion from miles to kilometers and vice versa, so you can quickly identify a distance in miles and its equivalent in kilometers or meters.

What is the formula to convert kilometers to miles?

There is no such thing as a formula for going from kilometers to miles. Keep in mind that one mile equals 1,609,344 meters, so that to change kilometers to miles it is enough to divide the value of length (kilometers) by 1.609344.

As an example, 1 kilometer divided by 1.609344 equals 0.621 miles; 10 kilometers divided by 1.609344 equals 6.213 miles; and 100 kilometers divided by 1.609344 translates to 62,137 miles.

How many kilometers is a mile in?

Viewed another way, one mile equals 1 kilometer and 609 meters.

Thus, 10 miles is 16 kilometers and 93 meters; 50 miles is 80 kilometers and 467 meters; while 100 miles is equivalent to 160 kilometers and 934 meters.

How much is a mile in meters?

We can also go from miles to meters. In this case, the equivalent is 1 mile = 1,609.34 meters.

As an example, 10 miles equals 16,093.4 meters; 50 miles, at 80,467.2 meters; and 100 miles, at 160,934 meters.

What are kilometers and miles?

The miles they are a unit of length derived from the Roman mile. This mile was equivalent to 1,000 steps (each step is 5 Roman feet or 74 centimeters) which, in turn, can be translated into 1,481 meters.

On the contrary, a kilometer it is also a unit of length, the third multiple of the meter. Equivalent to 1,000 meters or 100,000 centimeters. One kilometer is also equivalent to 3,280.84 feet, 1,093.61 yards or the aforementioned 0.621 miles.

Convert from Km to Miles and from Miles to Km

If you want convert from Km to Miles and from Miles to Km, you can use a calculator or a simple math account.

If, on the contrary, you prefer to obtain the result directly, there are many online converters that you can use for free. Even Google offers its own tool to convert from miles to kilometers and vice versa.

Other types of miles and how to calculate them

There are other types of miles beyond the Anglo-Saxon mile that we have discussed in this article. For example, the Roman mile is 1,481 meters, while the surveying mile is the one used by the United States Public Land Surveying System and is equal to 1,609 meters.

Also, you’ve likely heard of the nautical mile. In this case, this unit of length has been used for centuries and was adopted by all Western countries almost without variations. Thus, one nautical mile equals 1,852 meters.

Finally, we have the russian mile. This is equivalent to 7 versts, a unit of length currently in disuse in Russia. In kilometers, the Russian mile equals 7.4676 km.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.