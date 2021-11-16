Denisse Novoa / Instagram Denisse Novoa talks about Exatlon United States

On November 12, Denisse Novoa celebrated her 27th birthday, and in the midst of her wishes for the new year of age that has just begun, the former EXATLON contestant opened her heart and confessed to being ready to have 365 days, where the good vibes and more positive experiences that make her feel fulfilled and fulfilled.

The Mexican said that her great goal in the coming months is to continue having a good time and gathering pleasant memories, including those that bring her closer to success.

“I am ready for my 27 and I receive them with all the gratitude, love, and emotion possible! To continue collecting memories, laughter, moments !! 🤩 “, said the” Pantera “Novoa on his Instagram, where he shared an honest message about what the last year of life left him.

And although Denisse was expelled from the fifth season of EXATLON United States, under all kinds of rumors, which were never verified, and never wanted to openly reveal what motivated her departure from the reality show, the athlete revealed that the Telemundo competition occupies an important place on your list of accomplishments.

The also model and actress equated her time on the reality show as an achievement as important as the two television projects she recorded, and having completed an intense physical and mental training of 54 days.

“My 26 were insurmountable! From recording with Netflix, returning to the arenas of the fiercest competition on the planet, finishing my first cycle of 54D, getting a tattoo with my best friend and traveling to Colombia with her, going to Mexico for a month and spending time with incredible people, “he mentioned. the “Pantera” on his Instagram account.

And on her list of things to highlight in her 26 years, Denisse added another trip and a challenge that a very close family member achieved.

“Living in Puerto Rico for a month, seeing my sister fulfill one of her goals of entering medical school, recording a series with Telemundo, meeting and living with incredible people, and well the list goes on and on,” added the former athlete from EXATLON.

Denisse also mentioned the difficult moments that happened, and although she did not refer to the pain she felt after being expelled from EXATLON, she admitted that she had sadness.

“It was a year of many emotions, of great joy, much energy, many achievements, many learnings, there were also sadnesses, but there were definitely more happy moments !!”, concluded the high-performance athlete, whom we will see very soon on Telemundo and Netflix.

