01/07/2022 at 15:02 CET

A good part of European children go back to school next Monday And, even with maximum infections by coronavirus, the two fundamental premises in the countries that face this step are security and presence, although also with the uncertainty about how it may affect the return to the teaching staff.

Security is given by, in general, high rates of vaccination among the child population, which for example in the case of Italy exceeds 70% in the 12 to 19 age group; while presence is considered key to continue providing quality teaching.

In countries where classes have already started, such as the United Kingdom and France, what has already established itself is the fear that there will be a large number of casualties among the teaching staff.

This fear has been embodied in Italy even before classes started: more than a thousand principals requested online education for at least two weeks because -they say- security conditions are not met for the return to class, request rejected by the Government. According to the newspaper ‘Il Messaggero’, some 80,000 teachers and other members of the educational staff are currently in isolation, so that next Monday there would be an average of 10 workers missing for each school, which in fact will force to reduce the hours and in many cases to start classes online.

With sanitary measures

Belgian primary and secondary school students They will return to school next Monday. There will be respect sanitary measures: ventilation, face mask obligatory from six years, tests and quarantines when it touches and avoid as much as possible that the classes mix with each other in closed areas.

In Greece, where they also return on Monday, the Government has defended going back to school despite the explosion of cases arguing that the school environment is safer. Some virologists, on the other hand, have spoken out by postponing going back to school for at least a week, to first observe the post-vacation evolution, especially considering that already during the first week of the year infections increased by 290%.

In Sweden, students will return with preventive measures to reduce the transmission of coronavirus but no massive tests as in other neighboring countries. In addition, the Swedish authorities rule out recommending that students and teachers undergo tests before the centers reopen.

Classes in Austria They are also face-to-face: but there will be three weekly covid tests for all students and teachers, two of them PCR. The Austrian Government has asked all parents to submit their children already this Sunday to a PCR test to get to school with a negative result Monday.

In Slovakia authorities have advised parents to test for antigens your children before the start of the course, and that they continue with these tests twice a week.

Presence and fear of casualties

The face-to-face classes, which have already started this week, are also a priority in United Kingdom, despite the fact that the daily infections do not fall below 200,000. “Face-to-face education continues to be our top priority as evidence shows that (the classroom) is the best place for education and the well-being of children,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education.

But the Ministry of Education foresees that in the coming weeks there will be a significant upturn in the number of teachers’ dismissals because of the omicron variant.

The British Minister of Education, Nadhim Zahawi, recalled in Parliament that at the end of last quarter the national schools faced 8% of staff losses and anticipated that “this is likely to increase with the increasing cases in schools and the return of the youngest to the classroom “. The Government has asked in some cases to retired and former teachers who voluntarily return to classrooms to cover casualties of sick colleagues.

And in France, since the classrooms were reopened this Monday, 47,453 positive cases of students and 5,631 among teaching staff have been detected, according to data provided by the Ministry of Education. Furthermore, there are c28 schools missed in full and 9,202 confined classes by contagions. The Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, explained that around 7% of teachers are absent and estimated that this percentage should not exceed 15%.

The Scientific Council that advises the French Government had calculated at the end of December that, due to the rapid spread of the virus by the omicron variant, at least a third of teachers could fail.

Those responsible for Education in Germany rule out giving up face-to-face teaching Unless there is no other option, in the week in which half of the country’s schoolchildren already return to classrooms after the Christmas break.

Resources for distance education constitute another weak point in the strategy of the German educational system to deal with the pandemic, since from its inception bureaucratic obstacles and lack of coordination have prevented it from being functional in most educational centers.

Teachers’ unions, for their part, support the position of the Ministers of Education, but with nuances, and ask for the elaboration of an emergency plan. Presence is the first option, “but not at any price,” the president of the Education and Science union (GEW), Maike Finnern, told the private channel NTV on Wednesday.