Univisión Génesis Suero disputes the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina

Génesis Suero has opened up more and more with the viewers of Nuestra Belleza Latina about her personal life, and thanks to her honest and humble story, as well as her sympathy, beauty and discipline to overcome challenges, the beautiful Dominican is one of the four finalists of the Univisión reality show that will compete for the crown and the contract with the channel.

And with only a few days to go before the name of the next Nuestra Belleza Latina is known, the former Miss New York opened her heart and confessed what she feels facing the culminating moment of the television program, which this year returned to the screen, after three years of absence.

With that sincerity that characterizes her and with great simplicity, Genesis stated that having managed to walk towards the last evening of Nuestra Belleza Latina, fills her with joy and a lot of emotion with herself.

The beautiful young woman declared that although in many moments she missed opportunities, thinking about the goal of being able to help her mother, as she managed to do, now she understands that “God’s timing is perfect”, and that life is rewarding her for her efforts. and sacrifices.

“I came to Nuestra Belleza Latina to fight for my dreams. God gave me this, because I gave everything for my mother ”, said the beautiful brunette.

“Reaching the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina means a lot to me, because I believe that I can be the voice of the Dominican woman, the voice of the Latin woman who comes to this country, who starts from the bottom, but goes up the ladder, and she can fulfill her dreams, ”said Génesis, when she confessed why she wanted to become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos.

Génesis, who a few weeks ago revealed on the program that she had suffered from bullying due to her thick voice, also assured in her confession prior to the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina, that her time at the contest has not only been about learning, but also He has also known how to enjoy the experience.

“Here at Nuestra Belleza Latina, I not only came to learn acting, to read the prompter, catwalk and dance. I also came to enjoy it ”, concluded the Dominican.

Soon the video of Génesis, shared on the Instagram of Nuestra Belleza Latina, became a whole space for her followers to show her support and the best of energies so that in the grand finale she was crowned as the new queen of Univision.

Tell us if you think Genesis will win Nuestra Belleza Latina.