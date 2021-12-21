12/21/2021 at 09:24 CET

The illusion of being one of the lucky ones in the 2021 Christmas Lottery is triggered the day before the celebration of the draw. With over 2,400 million euros in prizes, the traditional event becomes one of the greatest hopes of many to start the year with extra money.

In addition to the jackpots, including the coveted Christmas ‘Gordo’ that gives 400,000 euros to the tenth, in the Christmas Lottery they are distributed stones, approaches, reimbursements& mldr; So you don’t miss out on the most anticipated draw of the year, we have prepared a complete coverage in which you will find everything what you need to follow the event.

So that you know before anyone else the winning numbers, we will do a direct in which we will tell you all the prizes that are coming out and we will update the list of winners in real time. We will also have an award map where you can check all the venues of the Spanish geography in which a rain of millions has fallen.

To find out if you are one of the lucky ones, you can use our 2021 Christmas Lottery checker. No query limit, just enter the number of your tenth and the amount you play and you will instantly know if you are a winner and how much you win.

Anecdotes, images & mldr; the best of the lottery

During the draw you can enjoy the best images, both from the winners and those attending the event at the Teatro Real. In addition, we will tell you the stories behind the girls and boys of San Ildefonso who sing the main prizes of the draw.

The 2021 Christmas Lottery prizes

This 2021 a total of 2,408 million euros in Christmas Lottery prizes are put into play. It is estimated that of the 172 million tenths issued (172 series of 100,000 banknotes, each divided into 10 tenths), more than 26 million tenths are awarded. The winners of ‘El Gordo’ de Navidad would take 400,000 euros per ticket, which is about 20,000 euros per euro played. Of course, not counting taxes, which in the case of the first prize is taxed 20% of 360,000 euros.

The second prize is 1,250,000 euros to the series (125,000 per tenth or 6,250 per euro played), and the third, 500,000 euros (50,000 per tenth or 2,500 per euro played).