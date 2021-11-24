In recent weeks, Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Pinault, has stolen everyone’s eye after the number of attacks she received for her looks since she was a child.

Another of the adolescents who has suffered the same kind of attacks is the youngest daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares, who has decided to follow the path of her famous parents and start a career as a singer.

And it is that like the daughter of Salma Hayek, Lucerito Mijares has been the target of those who have attacked her for her physical appearance and assure that she did not inherit the good genes of her mother.

However, the young woman has not let that affect her and has become an influencer in social networks, and now she has decided to find her own way away from home.

The young woman wants to continue with her professional training and as a singer. Photo: IG /

luceromijaresoficial

Lucero and Manuel Mijares seek a future for their daughter

It was through an interview with the program “Ventaneando”, where the 16-year-old teenager shared that she has left Mexico to begin her high school studies in the United States.

“Right now I’m out of Mexico, for a few months … I’m studying high school,” he mentioned.

It should be noted that the young woman has decided to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents, but they have insisted that the singer must finish her studies before entering the music scene.

Despite their great talent, both Lucero and Mijares have supported each of the young woman’s decisions so they will continue to prepare their youngest daughter as a star.

The singers have supported his career and his studies. Photo: Faces

“I am very happy and very, very grateful to everyone, especially to Juan Torres, the producer who has given me this opportunity to be part of this work … right now, I am in singing and musical theater.”

But now, the star has realized that he must continue with his preparation, and has decided to continue his studies at a prestigious private school in the United States.

Dana Hall School

Lucerito Mijares has known very well how to manage her life between the two countries, as she is enrolled in an exclusive school for girls located in Wellesley, Massachusetts, founded in 1881.

It is one of the most prestigious institutes in the United States and in the entire world, whose tuition is around one million pesos a month, which makes it one of the most expensive high school levels.

It is one of the most exclusive schools in the world. Photo: Portal Dana Hall School

According to the magazine Who, this boarding school for women has an annuity of almost 47 thousand 787 dollars, and the degrees are similar to what in Mexico would be secondary and high school.

Lucerito has the opportunity to continue preparing and also play sports because it is known that she is enrolled in the volleyball team and the cheerleading group.

Lucerito is part of the volleyball teams. Photo: IG / DanaHallSchool

It should be noted that Danna Hall Scholl prepares each girl for college life in a special way, in addition to fostering healthy self-esteem with leadership and respect for others.

Some of the students who have developed their studies at that institution with the princess of Jordan, Aisha bint Al Hussein, as well as the Venezuelan activist, María Corina Machado, and the former first lady of Puerto Rico, Rosario Ferre.

The school is in the state of Massachusetts. Photo: Portal Dana Hall School

