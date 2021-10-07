By Hope king

(CNNMoney) – I have lived without a cell phone for the past three and a half months.

The decision to live without a mobile phone was not made by me initially. My old gold iPhone 5S was stolen after I left it on a plus size sweater rack in September. Angrily, I checked Apple’s Find My iPhone feature. I emailed and tweeted to the retail store. I went back to the store twice to offer the employees $ 300 as a reward to help me get it back. I had no luck at all.

When I was at peace with the decision that I wasn’t going to get it back, I decided to prove to this thief (and myself) that nothing was stolen from me; that it wouldn’t affect my life in any way.

Easier said than done. To get through life without a cell phone, I had to plan ahead, keep my word, and trust others to do the same. And then he did things without planning them if he really had to do something.

(And, I have a confession: I had an iPad that I carried around with me … but since it only connects via WiFi, it wasn’t as useful as you might think.)

When I was going to a new place, I would search for the place on my iPad before going and take a screenshot of the map. That way, if you didn’t have WiFi, you could at least see a (static) map.

When I had to take a picture, I would put my embarrassment and pride aside and take pictures with my iPad. And when I needed to take a selfie, I would just ask someone to take my picture.

If he had a real need, he would sometimes ask people for their phone numbers.

When I was running late for a meeting with my boss, and I was stuck in traffic, I prayed for a subway station with WiFi or a Starbucks to email him from the back of a taxi. He had no cigarettes. So, the only option I had to get in touch with him was to call him… from the taxi driver’s cell phone.

When I had a phone interview for my new job at CNNMoney, I borrowed my co-worker’s cell phone.

And when Google pulled me out of Gmail and I had to log in again with a two-step authentication process, I had to email my coworker to pick up my phone line (my backup number) so he could tell me which one. was the code.

Not having a cell phone was also a nuisance for my family. My mom (who has an Android phone) just couldn’t call me. He had to go to the computer, go to Google Hangouts, message me and wait for me to reply, and then call me with an invitation to chat.

The last 135 days were an adventure. But some things were surprisingly easy to do without a cell phone. WiFi is almost everywhere in New York. Bars, restaurants, art galleries, and subway stations have access points.

Since most of my friends have iPhones, they had no trouble contacting me; FaceTime Audio and iMessage still worked on my MacBook and iPad. Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, Skype, and emails filled in the rest of the communication gaps.

There were friends I missed talking to, and I missed my Instagram and apps for buying Zipcar and New Jersey Transit tickets. But besides that, I can’t say that I missed a lot of things.

In fact, I am glad that I did not have a cell phone in these months. But my streak is about to end – my new job requires me to have one, and I’m already feeling burdened and anxious to think that I have to charge a cell phone again.

I think we are too dependent on smartphones. On average, US customers spend nearly three hours a day on a mobile device, according to mobile analytics company Flurry. Multiple apps that track smartphone usage found that the average person checks their phone between 60 and 125 times a day.

So when I tell someone that I haven’t used a cell phone, they act puzzled. How do people call or contact you? How do you meet up with your friends? What do you do in an emergency?

Those questions perfectly illustrate the dependency, fear and burden we now have; the price we pay for all the benefits that mobile connectivity brings.

But, mainly, we only gain comfort. The cost of this comfort is a small strap that chains us to this device, and deprives us of two basic survival skills; bravery and ingenuity.