Like Friends, the How I Met Your Mother series is considered a classic of sitcoms, and although in the current context several critics have come out against sexist, homophobic and old-fashioned moments, the show remains as a crowd favorite nearly a decade after it aired its final episode. While it is true that the closing of the story disappointed fans, the title remains one of the most viewed on streaming platforms. Of course, this could only mean that a remake or reboot was a matter of time. After a long wait, we finally have the first official trailer for How i met your father, starring Hilary Duff, and which turns out to be more like a spin-off sequel to the original.

Shortly before it was over How i met your mother, the executives didn’t want to let go of something so successful, so they had a remake made. At first, many fans expected that the plot would now show us the adventures of the happy Mother, played by Cristin Milioti in the final season, until she met Ted (Josh Radnor), but in the end it was decided to follow a different path. Thus was born How i met your dad, starring Greta Gerwig, which did not progress beyond the pilot episode.

Despite this first failed attempt, for years there was talk of making a new project and after considering several options, in 2021 the production headed by Hilary Duff, after the revival of Lizzie mcguire was canceled. Little by little we have learned some details about this new version and now we finally have the first trailer of How i met your father.

The series will tell us about the life of Sophie and her friends, who try to survive in the complex city of New York. Of course, beyond their work life and their own connection, everyone is looking for love in difficult times. How i met your father will try to show how complicated it is to start a meaningful relationship in a context where everything is fleeting and there are a thousand applications to have encounters without commitment.

Kim Cattrall will play Sophie as an adult, following the tradition that 2022 is, in fact, the past that she recounts to her children. The trailer shows us how the young woman has trouble finding a decent man and her excessive use of dating apps. His counterpart seems to be his friend Jesse, played by Chris Lowell, who is going through a strong breakup that makes him think that he will never find a partner again. We also see the participation of Francia Raisa as Valentina, Suraj Sharma as Sid and Tien Tran like Ellen. We are also introduced to Josh Peck as Drew, who appears to be a serious first relationship for the female lead.

Hulu is betting on this series that will premiere on January 18, 2022 on the platform. It is definitely a risky thing if we take into account that the classic sitcom format is considered old and tedious, and many new titles within this genre prefer to approach something more natural and dynamic. The company is doing its best to ensure that How i met your father became one of his greatest hits and in an attempt to maintain and revive the magic of the original series he hired Pamela Fryman, who directed most of the episodes of How i met your mother.

The series will have 10 episodes, which will help a lot not to tire the public, since the norm years ago was to have seasons of between 20 and 24 episodes. How i met your mother It achieved what few titles do by opening 9 seasons and having a definitive ending instead of being canceled like most. We will have to wait to see the final result of this version that hopes to connect with the desires and problems of a new generation.

