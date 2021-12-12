It seems like a “simple” matter, but for the Office of the Defender of the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) it is a serious matter that changes in the locations of secure mailboxes or ‘lockbox’ can cause confusion for immigrants.

“USCIS sometimes changes filing locations to balance your workload and improve their ability to process requests and petitions on time ”, says the Ombudsman.

Sending green card, citizenship or other applications from the wrong place can delay the process, for this reason the agency suggests:

>> Check the website for updates (in Spanish) to the location of the USCIS safe deposit box.

>> Subscribe to the USCIS GovDelivery mailing list to receive an email each time USCIS updates a mailbox location.

>> Contact the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283 (in Spanish) for information on where to submit the form for any immigration benefit.

“You may experience processing delays if you submit your form to the wrong filing office,” warns the Advocate.

But nevertheless, the biggest problem an immigrant could face is the return of the package sent to the agency and have to reapply.

“If you submit your form to the wrong filing location, USCIS may reject your form as improperly filed. and he will return the form to you so that you can present it again ”, he warns.

The ombudsman’s office also suggests that people make sure they take into account some aspects that seem absurd ”or“ obvious ”to some people, but that have been motivated by the rejection of requests for any visa or immigration benefit.

“Make sure you sign all forms correctly“Indicates one of the initial suggestion, as well as including the correct filing fees, as well as clearly marking at the top of the first page if you are submitting supporting documents for your request.

Petitioners must also specify what type of document they are submitting, for example whether it is an “original submission” or an “appeal” or “request for additional information.”

The envelope must also be marked with the form number. For example: I-130, I-690 or I-698.

Remember you can check for updates at uscis.gov (in Spanish).