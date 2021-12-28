When many are on vacation, larva style lying on the sand, perhaps after having a beer and waking up from a siesta, Sergio Martínez will go up to the ring of the Wizink Center in Madrid -a roofed stadium where 15,000 people enter- to continue a stage of sacrifice and 100% readiness. January 27 will be the day that the Quilmeño faces his fourth fight since he returned on August 21, 2020 after six years of inactivity after the fall by KO against Miguel Cotto, with one goal: to be world champion again.

Sergio tasted those honeys three times, being world champion of the WBC and WBO middle middle and WBC super welters. At 46 years old, he continues to get ready to go for the WBA middleweight, and that is why he chains these fights that, as he says, are steps that will lead him to seek his goal. The one who will stand in his way is England’s Macauly McGowan, with a record of 14-2-1, 3 KOs (losses came in his last two fights). Martínez, who will turn 47 on February 21, awaits him with these numbers: 54-3-2, 30 KO.

Sergio Martínez at the Detroit gym in Madrid (Be Creative Menorca).

After waking up from a siesta (not on vacation), the Buenos Aires native, from Madrid, spoke with Ole how he’s preparing and the 27-year-old rival, who may be the last hurdle to overcome before finding his title shot against the Japanese Ryota Murata, the adversary that the Argentine always named as possible to challenge.

-What part of the preparation are you in today, one month before the fight?

-I’ve already entered the most intense part, where the strength work is over but the work of muscle tone, resistance to speed begins. It is a very intense task with David Navarro, the physical trainer, who is a true animal, the most professional guy I have met in the field with regard to physical preparation.

-How are you physically?

– I am having a brutal physical capacity as I never had it, neither when I was champion nor in the best time of mine.

-What else are you doing?

-I’m also working with my doctor, Antonio Hernández, and my nutritionist, Jaime Bermejo, both of them spectacular. I’m doing better than ever, my senses are heightened, my abilities are evolving. Everything is being adjusted more and more, every day I have a better response to the reactions. My brain is working and functioning brilliantly.

Wonder, without an extra gram (Be Creative Menorca).

-How are you boxing?

-Speed ​​always helped me because it is the natural one, but it is also getting better with my coach Agustín Rodríguez, Tinín. All together we put together a great team with a new mentality.

-How is it?

-It is fantastic to be able to understand what is happening when they ask me how I feel: I say 10 points, and today I am 10 points for the level at which I am moving, for the level of my rivals. Because today, at 46 years old, I go up, I win, I go and that’s it. I can win by more or less advantage, but I go up, I win and I get out of the ring wanting to work for the next fight. Being 10 points means a 6 worldwide. A 6 with aspirations to go up to a 7, but I fully understand that today I have to be at that score. I have to give a 6, and give a 6 for me today is 100% because only between September and December of next year I will be a 10 out of 10. But for that I have to evolve a little step, calmly, without try to skip any step because this is nothing more than trying to climb a long ladder that has an end, and the end is to reach the world title.

-It’s obviously a long-term job …

-Since I returned it was clear to me. If what I want is to get to play a World Cup, I can’t be 10 today, I shouldn’t. It would be a mistake to be like this today because it would burn me, I would not get to the real World Cup well, to my World Cup fight which may only be next year from now on, it may be from next September onwards. So I am very happy with the present, with my performance. What I’m doing is just a work of evolution and I need to keep doing it because I don’t want to and I don’t have to perform better. Now I am in accordance with the rivals that I am having.

-What can you say about English?

-McGowan is a rival with the complications that the English have. Because the English have a particularity: they blow themselves up in the ring. The British are like the Japanese: you have to pound them hard to beat them, if it is not very difficult because they do not give up, they do not give up, they do not loosen, they do not take a step back.

-What style are you going to find?

-This boxer has a very particular style: he is uncomfortable, annoying, he does not have a great boxing line, he is not a boxer of whom one could say be careful with the jab, be careful with the right counter. No, he takes a distance between the medium and the short one and begins to take shots, and takes a lot of shots. And it seems that he assimilates the blows well, that he also has his tactic to hit, to fight, but he has a style that is still strange, and the strange can seem uncomfortable at times because most of the rivals with whom I saw him it bothered them. Although that style is being quite effective for him, he has a positive record. So, in that sense, I have to be careful.

-Beyond the 6 or 7 points with which you are going to arrive, to search for the title you have to show forcefulness …

-I have to go up and, as I always say, if my intention is to play a World Cup, I have to win. And I have to win with solvency, with security, and if it’s by knockout, the better. I know I have to win well earned.

Maravilla Martínez vs. Brian Rose in September.

-How do you personally find this new opportunity to fight?

-On the 27th I will be going up to the ring happy, happy with life. Because this stage for me is wonderful and fantastic. Because regardless of what may happen in the ring, regardless of the result it may have, I have already won. And I’m talking about things much more important than boxing, more important than a victory in the ring. There is a question of life experiences, stages that I am living that had left me blank.

-For example?

-Enjoy the day to day. What is the preparation, enjoy each sparring, each training session. Before he did it out of inertia, because he was a champion and had to defend the title. Today I do it because I enjoy it and I am delighted with life. It is a gift that I have, it is a wonderful gift that I created myself. Because nobody gave me this, like nobody gave me anything. And the truth is that I am super proud: I look at myself in the mirror and say how good, how good that I am taking life, how good that I am facing it and with what good judgment I am handling myself. Because, in short, I understand that life is about gaining experiences, which is the only thing that we are going to take with us. And I can assure you that the experiences that I am having now are spectacular, incredible, I had never imagined that this age could be talking about boxing and projecting that at my 47, almost 48 years, I can enjoy a World Cup.

Maravilla against Chávez in 2012.

-You’re right, 48 years sounds crazy …

-Is it crazy? Of course, but blessed madness, madness seems wonderful to me, it seems fantastic to me and it is madness that is filling me with life.

24 years after its debut

Sergio Martínez has 59 fights since he began his professional career. Just this Monday, December 27, It was 24 years since he first stepped into the ring with that status, and he did well: in Ituzaingó he faced Santa Fe Cristian Marcelo Vivas, whom he defeated by disqualification.

For his showy style and speed of hands, the Quilmeño peeked through the middle. Also because of his cultural leanings and looks more intellectual than a typical boxer image.

The return, against Fandiño.

His career includes 30 knockouts within his 54 wins and just two losses plus three draws. He was monarch of the middleweight in two categories and of the super welterweight, in one. The fight against English McGowan will frame her in middleweight with a limit of 72.5 kilos, which you should have no problem displaying.

The return to the ring took place on August 21, 2020 in Torrelavega in front of the local Jose Miguel Fandiño. At 45, Maravilla returned with a victory dreamed of by knockout in the seventh round before 1,100 people at the El Malecón stadium, with reduced capacity due to the pandemic. On December 19 of that same year, delighted, he went for another victory and achieved it with great force against the Finn. Jussi Koivula, to whom the referee said enough in the 9th round from the punishment received and a deep cut on his face.

Finally, on September 25, Martínez defeated the English Brian rose, a fight in which he should have reached the cards after enduring 10 rounds.

In a month comes the fourth with the goal of reaching a fifth for the World Cup.

