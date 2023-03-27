How is reality different from Artificial Intelligence?

Pope Francis went viral on social networks, due to some photos posted this weekend that were made through Artificial Intelligence. That person who appears with a very urban winter style jacket or coat is not the Supreme Pontiff. It is an incredible creation of the machine learning mechanisms of the MidJourney system.

“It’s full of blemishes,” the imaging experts said. But the reality is that at first glance it seems that Jorge Bergoglio went through Prada or Versace and left part of his salary in the Vatican, to treat himself and look great at a Quevedo and Bizarrap concert.

People began to notice that it was a “montage” when the same images began to appear with the shield of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) or that of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, from the pope’s country of origin.

Everyone knows that the Supreme Pontiff is a fan of San Lorenzo, but even so we know that he would not wear a garment of that style. The pictures look very genuine. They ignited the debate on how to differentiate Artificial Intelligence from the real thing.

Errors in the images of Pope Francis

the website of infobae highlights comments from users of the Reddit social network, who are responsible for pointing out the imperfections of the images. The one that stands out the most is the one on his right hand, which appears holding a mate. The article is shapeless and neither are Pope Francis’ fingers.

Likewise, the glasses seem to have no continuity in their shape and the crucifix that hangs from his neck only has a part of the chain.

Even so, there are those who are not experts in looking at these details and even if they are explained that this is false, it is difficult for them to understand that this is not a real image.

This photo of Pope Francis is a sample button of what artificial intelligence can do. Very dangerous times are coming, with many lies and damage to democracy. pic.twitter.com/uifFkSElgQ — Mauro Brissio (@BrissioMauro) March 25, 2023

A very simple way to discover that an image is real or made by Artificial Intelligence is the detail of the metadata. When you right click and save on the photo information it has to be specified where it came from. And there the origin is said.

Artificial Intelligence can clearly improve this. So, episodes are coming in which many will be confused between what is real and what is created by technology, as was foreshadowed in multiple science fiction movies when they talked about the digital age.